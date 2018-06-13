Here’s The Real Reason You’re Always Running Late

No one believes your alarm didn’t go off.

It’s not something I like to admit, particularly in a professional environment, but I have a knack for running late to just about everything. I’ve missed the cake-cutting at birthday parties, important medical appointments – I even managed to be late to my own wedding (come to think of it, this may explain a lot about my subsequent divorce).

My tardiness habit is so bad that my close friends and family have learned to deliberately manipulate event kick-off times to ensure my timely presence. If my invite says the party begins at noon, I can be sure everyone else’s reads 2p.m..

I’ve always told myself that various circumstances were the cause of my lateness: I have a long list of excuses. I didn’t enough time to get ready, I had a last-minute makeup mishap, traffic was terrible – and so on. But the cold, hard truth is, I get a rush from being in a rush. Procrastination fuels me. Some of my best work has been completed in a last-minute frenzy, and I like to tell myself I’m worth the wait at parties (though that doesn’t typically tend to hold up on the job front).

Whatever the psychology behind it, some of us will always be perpetually running late. Here are four of the most common things that hold us up – and a few bad habits we’d all probably be well-advised to put a stop to ASAP…

1. Hitting snooze

Shortly before the alarm goes off, our body temperature rises and our sleep becomes lighter, creating the perfect conditions for waking up. But when you hit the snooze button and drift back off, you’re essentially starting the whole sleep cycle over again This not only makes it harder to wake back up, it greatly increases the chances that you’ll feel tired when you eventually do crawl out from under the covers. Break the habit by putting your alarm in a place where you’ll be forced to physically get out of bed to turn it off (but make sure you’ll still be able to hear it).

2. You move slowly because you didn’t sleep

Insomnia can wreak havoc with your day and make getting going in the morning a nightmare, but there are some simple measures you can take to avoid another sleepless night and groggy morning. Natural sleep aids like valerian and kava root can help you drift off, and if those don’t do the trick, your pharmacist can recommend an over-the-counter antihistamine designed to encourage drowsiness. To aid in the process, turn off all your electronic devices by 10pm, and avoid having caffeine after 2pm each day.

3. You spend too much time on breakfast

If you’ve been known to lose countless precious minutes putting together the perfect superfood breakfast bowl, it may be time to consider some advance food prep. Simple measures like making easy to store and transport (should you be short on time and need to eat on the go) meals like chia puddings and smoothies served in sealable mason jars are a no-brainer that’ll give you a significant chunk of time back in the morning.

4. Your makeup routine is epic

If you have a complex and lengthy makeup routine that’s making you run late, you may want to look at streamlining the process. Try multi-purpose products that achieve three or more tasks in one go, as well as implementing a few quick and easy makeup hacks for speeding things along. Also, take a look at what you can cut out. Sure, you may need mascara and a coat of lip gloss, but do you really need to contour and put on fake lashes for a normal day at the office? Save the elaborate stuff for your girls’ night out, and you’ll also save serious time in the morning.

Comment: Are you a chronically late person, or do you have your morning routine down to a science?