Your Most Annoying Quality In One Word, According To Your Zodiac

Everyone knows Leos are total egotists…

If you don’t subscribe to the zodiac, or aren’t a fan of brutal honesty, you should probably stop reading right now.

There’s really only one word in this entire article that’s directed at you, and chances are, it’s going to sting when you read it.

But let’s face it. None of us are perfect. We all have annoying qualities; innocent little things we nonchalantly do that drive other people up the wall. And if you don’t get familiar with yours, you’re never going to grow as a person.

So let’s get brutally real for a second. We promise, it’ll be just like ripping a Bandaid.

Here’s your most irritating personality trait, according to your star sign…

Aquarius

Elitist.

Pisces

Oversensitive.

Aries

Temperamental.

Taurus

Materialistic.

Gemini

Tactless.

Cancer

Sooky.

Leo

Egotistical.

Virgo

Lazy.

Libra

Indecisive.

Scorpio

Vindictive.

Sagittarius

Obnoxious.

Capricorn

Predictable.

Image via tumblr.com.

