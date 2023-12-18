Are silicones bad for your hair? Here’s what the science says

When it comes to hair care, the debate over silicones is as slippery as the ingredient itself. Silicones, those smooth operators found in too many hair products to count, have been hailed as hair saviors and blamed as culprits of hair woes. But what’s the real story? Are silicones bad for your hair—or could they perhaps be helpful? Are they the unsung heroes of luscious locks, or are they stealthily sabotaging our strands?

As someone with naturally frizzy hair, living in a humid climate has meant I’m constantly reaching for silicone-based hair products, like my trusty bottle of Dream Coat to keep frizz at bay. And it works a treat—it keeps my locks glossy, frizz-free and smooth even on the most humid days. But could silicone-based hair products like this do my hair more harm than good? I decided to find out once and for all.

In this deep dive, I’m diving into the nerdy science research, and peeling back the layers of myths and misconceptions to reveal the truth about silicones in hair products. From your shampoo bottle to your favorite leave-in conditioner, silicones are everywhere. But the question remains: are silicones good or bad for your hair?

Let’s comb through the facts!

First up, what are silicones?

Silicon, not to be confused with its synthetic offspring silicones, is a natural element with a significant presence in our environment and bodies. This abundant element, second only to oxygen on Earth, plays a crucial role in the strength and elasticity of our skin, hair, and nails. It’s found in water, plants, animals, and even in the human body as a trace element.

Enter silicones, the synthetic derivatives of silicon, which have become a hot topic in haircare circles. These versatile ingredients are to hair what a skilled stylist is to a bad hair day. When used properly, silicones can smooth, soften, and add a lustrous shine to your locks. They’re like the ultimate multitaskers, providing UV protection, shielding hair from humidity and heat damage, and even temporarily mending damaged strands. Silicones can coat and lubricate the hair, making detangling a breeze and adding that sought-after shine. They can lock in moisture to fend off dryness, tame frizz, define curls, and give your hair a silky, smooth texture.

The four types of silicones in hair products

Not all silicones are created equal. In the world of hair care, silicones come in various forms, each with its unique properties and effects on hair. Understanding these differences is key to choosing the right products for your hair type and needs. Let’s dive into the four primary types of silicones found in hair care products…

Type 1: Evaporative Silicones

These are like the magicians of the silicone world. Evaporative silicones, such as Cyclomethicone and its derivatives (like Decamethylcyclotetrasiloxane, Hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane, Hexamethyldisiloxane, and Octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane), are volatile. They vanish from your hair within minutes to hours after application, leaving no residue or build-up. While they don’t offer conditioning benefits alone, they excel at evenly spreading other ingredients over the hair before evaporating.

Interestingly, evaporative silicones don’t contribute to moisture loss like short-chain alcohols do, and can even aid in preventing hygral fatigue—that is, damage to your hair follicles caused by repeated swelling and unswelling—making them perfect for easy combing when hair is wet.

Type 2: Easy Wash Out Silicones

Easy Wash Out Silicones are the conditioners of the silicone family—use these ones to get smoother and softer hair, and to minimize frizz. These include PEG/PPG modified Methicone or Dimethicone, Diphenyl Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Disiloxane, and several others. Unlike their evaporative counterparts, these don’t evaporate but can be easily washed out with nonionic surfactants and co-washing. They provide smoother, softer hair and protection against UV radiation, heat styling, and humidity. However, they might block moisture if not washed properly, and some may require a sulfate shampoo to remove them properly.

Type 3: Hard to Wash, But No Build Up

This group requires a bit more commitment. Silicones like Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Amodimethicone, Bis-aminopropyl Dimethicone, and similar variants are tough to wash out and need clarifying shampoos with anionic or zwitterionic surfactants. They don’t build up because subsequent layers are repelled by the first. Ideal for damaged hair, they offer significant conditioning benefits but remember, once they’re on, they stay put until you use a clarifying shampoo.

Type 4: Hard to Wash, Builds Up

The high-maintenance members of the silicone family. Silicones such as Behenoxy Dimethicone, Bis-Phenylpropyl Dimethicone, Cetyl Dimethicone, and others in this group are challenging to wash out and prone to build-up. They are powerful conditioners but can lead to greasiness, weighing down the hair and impacting its natural texture. Regular use requires frequent clarifying shampoos, sometimes multiple washes, to fully remove them. These silicones are best avoided if you’re not up for the maintenance.

Is it better to use silicone-free hair products?

The silicone debate in hair care is like choosing between a classic pair of heels and your trusty running shoes. Both have their place, but it’s all about how and when you use them. Silicones, much like those heels, are fantastic when used correctly but can lead to problems if misused.

Silicones, particularly varieties like Dimethicone and Cyclomethicone, are akin to the ultimate sealants for your hair. They are champions at locking in moisture and protecting hair from environmental stressors. Plus, they are gentle enough to be washed away with most shampoos. This makes them a valuable asset in your hair styling arsenal. They’re like the secret ingredient that adds extra oomph to your hair, giving it a lustrous, healthy appearance that’s hard to achieve with natural oils like coconut oil.

But here’s where the twist comes in – silicones are not inherently bad for your hair. In fact, they can be a savior, especially for those flaunting long locks without split ends. Silicones provide a protective layer, shielding your hair from damage and maintaining its integrity. However, the issue often lies in how they are used. Overuse or misuse of silicones can lead to hair feeling weighed down, much like how coconut oil can, but with a significant advantage – silicones are generally easier to wash out and more lightweight.

Another point to consider is that silicones are synthetic, which means they don’t contribute to increasing the lipid content of your scalp and hair. This aspect can be crucial for those concerned about scalp health and avoiding issues related to excess natural oils.

So, is it better to go silicone-free? It’s not a one-size-fits-all answer. When used properly, silicones can be extremely beneficial – think of them as your hair’s best friend for certain occasions. The key is to understand your hair type, the kind of silicones you are using, and how often you should use them. Just like you wouldn’t wear your high heels for a jog, you wouldn’t use silicones in a way that doesn’t suit your hair’s needs.

So, are silicones bad for your hair? The bottom line is that silicones are not the enemy of healthy hair; it’s all about smart usage. For some, silicone-free products might be the way to go, especially if they prefer a more natural approach or have hair types that don’t play well with synthetic ingredients. For others, silicones could be the magic touch that keeps their hair looking fabulous.