Ask Nadia: How Do I Give My Girlfriend Good Head?

SHESAID’s resident sexpert answers your stickiest sex questions every week.

Dear Nadia,

I want to go down on my girlfriend, but I’ve never given a woman oral sex before. What is the best way to approach this with her, and how do I start? What do I even do down there? Any tips would be appreciated; I want her to have a good time.

Thanks,

Eager To Please

Dear Eager To Please,

Snaps to you for prioritizing your female partner’s sexual pleasure. I have no doubt she will appreciate the extra effort you’ve gone to in order to hone your skills for her.

You’re also in luck! Because I recently made a video on exactly what to do (and what not to do) when you’re going down on a woman.

Before you watch it, please keep in mind every woman is different and thus will respond differently to what you do – so the best piece of advice I can give you is to really listen, and pay attention to her moans and body language, because that’s her way of communicating to you when you’re doing something she loves.

Happy eating!

Nadia xx

Check out Ask Nadia every Wednesday.

Want more Nadia? You can subscribe to her Youtube channel or follow her on Instagram, and Twitter.

Join the discussion: Did you watch the video?