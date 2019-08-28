Ask Nadia: Where Can I Find Ethical Porn?

Our resident sexpert answers your stickiest sex questions every week.

Dear Nadia,

My partner and I have been together for 20 years. Recently he asked me if I would be interested in watching porn, as its been years since we have done that together. I said yes, I didn’t have a problem with that.

He then said to me that he wasn’t interested in watching the stereotypical porn of our heyday as he thinks it’s degrading to women in the sense of the way the men treat them and asked if there was a place online we could watch “realer” porn. What would you recommend?

Sincerely,

Curious

Dear Curious,

First of all, I’d definitely recommend you passing my last column about porn on to your partner, because I think he’s quite misled in his assumptions about mainstream porn ‘degrading’ women.

That said, I think it’s great that you have both taken an interest in seeking out less choreographed porn encompassing a wider range of bodies, ethnicities and scenarios.

In terms of where to look for really good quality, relatable, ethical porn, I’d highly recommend checking out the work of feminist porn director, Lucie Blush, whose work is focused around telling stories that sexually empower and uplift the experiences of women. Her films feature a refreshingly wide variety of bodies and tend to dedicate much more airtime to the sensuality and eroticism of foreplay – something mainstream porn often skips over.

Another area to explore, is the work of independent camgirls. These are women producing homemade porn either alone, or with their partners, typically from their own bedrooms. This makes their videos far more relatable and realistic, and importantly, by watching their work you’ll also be supporting independent porn performers.

Some porn sites worth checking out are, brightdesire.com – which is exclusively conceptualized, written, produced and edited by feminist porn creator, ‘Ms Naughty’; MakeLoveNotPorn.tv – which is dedicated to celebrating real people having real sex; and Sssh.com – a porn site created by women, for women.

My last bit of advice would be that, if you’re in a position to be able to pay for your porn, you should do so. Porn takes a huge amount of labor to create, edit and disseminate, and the proliferation of large commercial sites sharing ‘free’ video content leads to many performers, producers, directors and editors being underpaid.

Opting for porn that portrays more realistic, ethical scenarios is great, but if you’re looking to make a real difference in terms of where you offer your support, then like most things, you should do it with your wallet.

Nadia xx

