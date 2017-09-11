ASOS Is Releasing A Makeup Line, And It’s Everything You Hoped For

Be still, our beating hearts.



September is proving to be one hell of a month for beauty aficionados, with so many jaw-dropping makeup launches, we can hardly keep up.

After the drop of Rihanna’s Fenty makeup line sent people into a frenzy last week, another highly anticipated beauty range was announced this week. Everybody’s fave fast fashion online retailer, ASOS, will release its debut makeup collection on September 20.

That’s right, if you haven’t memorized your credit card number by now thanks to regular (and totally necessary) ASOS purchases, it’s inevitable in the next few weeks, as the collection of highly pigmented liquid and vibrant matte lipsticks, contouring palettes, shimmery eyeshadows, highlighting chubby sticks and bronzers will surely get you to click the ‘Buy now’ button so often you’ll develop RSI.

According to ASOS, the makeup will “empower 20-somethings to confidently be themselves, however they choose to do so,” and all of the products are meant to be gender-neutral.

With nothing over the price of $20, the beauty products will be just as affordable as ASOS fashion, and the chic pink-and-black packaging will look on point in our already overflowing cosmetic bags.

Seriously, what’s not to love? We can’t wait to try the makeup goodies. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the collection…

