At Age 11, I Got Engaged To A Man Nine Years Older Than Me

As an 11-year-old going to school in Australia in a small, country town, I stood out.

I was the only child with dark brown hair, tanned skin and dark brown eyes. And I was the only child wearing an engagement ring.

Yes, at age 11, I was betrothed to a man who was nine years older than me and living overseas. I’m Indian, and if I was still living overseas and all of my friends were engaged, it probably wouldn’t have been such a big deal. But of course, I wasn’t and, well… it was!

I had so many restrictions placed on me. I couldn’t walk around the school and ‘hang’ like other kids did without an army of teachers sent to find out what I was doing, who I was talking to and if I was near any boys. I trained to be a gymnast and while I wasn’t going to win any gold medals, I was good. But when it came to the night of the main performance on stage with all the parents and friends there, I wasn’t allowed to perform because a ‘boy’ might see me.

I’m sure you can imagine what this does for your self-esteem. It’s hard enough for teenage girls to discover who they are and work out their own identity, but I had no chance. It was all dictated to me.

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom (well, there was a lot of that, but let’s move on). Because at the age of 15-and-a-half, my gorgeous step-father – my Daddy – who raised me became aware of this situation, and he gave me the most powerful opportunity of my life: to choose my future. And choose I did.

I moved out of home at a young age, barely scraping through year 11, started work and soon after, I met a wonderful man whom I married some years later. We just celebrated 25 years of marriage. We have two beautiful sons, a daughter whom we adopted from India when she was a baby so she had a chance to choose her future and now two gorgeous grandsons. (I know, I’m too young to be a Nani!)

But here’s the thing. I did not let my past dictate my future.