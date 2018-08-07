What to use when traditional shampoos just don’t wash.

Shampoo has long been thought of as a cure to many ills. Working up a headful of lather and suds is supposed to not only clean away dirt and oil and achieve rejuvenated, bouncy locks (because let’s face it, who doesn’t want products that make your hair soft and silky smooth?), but act as a sort of emotional cleanse, as well (washing that man right outta your hair, for example). But the tide’s been turning against traditional shampoos. For one thing, many shampoos contain potentially harmful ingredients (like sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde, and alcohol, to name a few) that can have effects ranging from scalp irritation to possibly making you sick. There’s another thing — well, hundreds of millions of things, actually: the plastic shampoo bottles that are impacting our environment. Of course, you could just go without washing your hair at all and try to make the greasy look work, Or, you can reach for one of these fab bar shampoos or other alternatives.

1. Lush Jason and the Argan Oil Shampoo Bar, $11.95

Lush explains that one of their cute little bar shampoos will “do the work of three bottles of liquid shampoo.” And people are going crazy for how nice the Lush bars smell, how easy they are to use (it’s like rubbing a bar of soap all over your head, but without the harsh, drying effect of using an actual soap bar!), and how they’ll make your locks shiny and soft.

Buy it here.

2. R+ Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder, $36

While dry shampoo doesn’t solve the issue of plastic containers, it is a way to stretch the time between actual, with-water, traditional shampoos. Hailed by some as the Holy Grail of Dry Shampoo (quite an endorsement!), this dry shampoo refreshes your ‘do, whether you’ve decided to skip a few washes, or because the toils of the day (and night) have left your hair feeling oily.

Buy it here.

3. R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste, $29

If you’re not crazy about dry shampoo powders and sprays, this one will surprise and delight you by going on like a styling paste and providing texture and hold in addition to keeping your hair fresh and fragrant.

Buy it here.

4. Chagrin Valley Butter Bar Conditioning Shampoo, $8.65

Shampoo lather has gotten a bad rap lately — it can be a sign that your shampoo is high in sulfates. But with the Chagrin Valley Butter Bar, you get the best of both worlds: a headful of satisfying, squishy bubbles and an ingredient list that reads like the makings of an organic wedding cake (think organic cocoa butter, mango butter, and coconut milk).

Buy it here.

5. Lush Avocado Co-Wash, $15.95

Mix the current rage for co-washing (shampooing and conditioning your hair in one go) with the even more ragingly current rage for bar shampoos and you’ve got the Lush avocado and cocoa-butter bar, which smells as delish as you’d think and will nourish your locks with its creamy, all-natural goodness.

Buy it here.

6. Deva Curl Original No-Poo Zero Lather Conditioning Cleanser, $10

Lauded for being 100% sulfate, paraben and silicone free, DevaCurl’s No-Poo cleanser may not work up a lather, but it will leave your hair feeling squeaky clean and smelling soooo good.

Buy it here

7. IGK Swipe Up Charcoal Dry Shampoo Hair Blotting Tissues, $18

Something about this product — a dry shampoo that comes in wipe form, so that you can swipe it across your hair when you need to freshen it up, much like I used to use rice paper to blot my oily skin on the go — makes me hyperventilate with excitement. Naturally, it’s got no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, and one tissue is all that’s needed to absorb oils and refresh your ‘do.

Buy it here.

8. DIY Shampoo

If you’re all about washing your hair with natural ingredients, why not whip up some homemade cleanser with what you’ve got in the pantry? And you can’t get more natural than a rinse with baking soda and warm water, followed by an apple cider vinegar rinse. Or try lemon juice — the citric acid in lemons is a known dandruff-defeater. Or (and here’s a crazy idea!) in between shampoo-uses, try just washing your hair with glorious, refreshing… water.

Featured image via lush.com.

Comment: What’s your favorite shampoo alternative?