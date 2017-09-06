The Beauty Looks At Burning Man Festival Were Out Of This World
When hair and makeup becomes art.
If you’re wondering why your Instagram is flooded with pics of people standing in the middle of the desert, it’s because the legendary Burning Man festival has just come to an end and every soul-searching, glitter-obsessed person was there.
Officially, Burning Man is described as “the place to find out who you are, then take it a step further,” but let’s be honest, for many it’s just another chance to dress like a hippie from outer space and feel totally normal doing so.
While activities at the temporary city include questionable things like ‘slutty minigolf’ and tutu making workshops, people seem to spend most time on their elaborate hair and makeup, and we ain’t even mad as the results are quite impressive and offer enough beauty inspo for a lifetime worth of festivals…
1. Beautiful braids
2. Crazy hair colors
3. Glow-in-the-dark body paint
4. Cotton candy hair hues
5. Gorgeous headpieces
6. And over-the-top outfits
Images via instagram.com.
Comment: What would you wear at Burning Man?
