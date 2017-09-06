When hair and makeup becomes art.

If you’re wondering why your Instagram is flooded with pics of people standing in the middle of the desert, it’s because the legendary Burning Man festival has just come to an end and every soul-searching, glitter-obsessed person was there.

Officially, Burning Man is described as “the place to find out who you are, then take it a step further,” but let’s be honest, for many it’s just another chance to dress like a hippie from outer space and feel totally normal doing so.

While activities at the temporary city include questionable things like ‘slutty minigolf’ and tutu making workshops, people seem to spend most time on their elaborate hair and makeup, and we ain’t even mad as the results are quite impressive and offer enough beauty inspo for a lifetime worth of festivals…

1. Beautiful braids

Burning Man 2017 🔥🖤😍 @burningman . #looks4festivals #looksforfestivals #burningman #blackrockcity A post shared by Looks4festivals (@looks4festivals) on Sep 4, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

2. Crazy hair colors

Star Fairie Magic Cape #centercamp #evileye #sequin #wig #kimono #burningman #burningman2017 A post shared by Joy Kimono (@joykimono) on Sep 4, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

3. Glow-in-the-dark body paint

I found a really cool place to do blacklight bodypainting at Burning Man, and two lovely volunteers. #burningman #burningman2017 #blacklight #uv @ilovefxmakeup #blackrockcity A post shared by Mythica von Griffyn (@iammythica) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

4. Cotton candy hair hues

Playa Princess 👸🏻 #burningman #nyxcosmetics #makeup #look A post shared by Rosanna Wang (@rosannawang) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

5. Gorgeous headpieces

#BurningMan2017 #bm17 #burningman #bm A post shared by Oscar Bo (@oscarwhitecloud) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

6. And over-the-top outfits

#burningman 🦋 #AlessandraAmbrosio A post shared by Victoria's Secret Brasil (@victoriassecretoficialbrasil) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

