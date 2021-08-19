More Red Wine? This Is What You Need To Know About the Skin Care Benefits of Resveratrol

Every time you turn around there’s a new miracle product on the market promising youthful skin with a healthy glow. Some products are touted to do everything from making your skin dewy to repairing sun damage and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles.

We all know that most of the claims will turn out to be questionable or outright BS.

If you’ve heard the word ‘resveratrol’ tossed around as the next wonder compound and you’re sceptical about resveratrol skincare products, think again. Resveratrol for skin isn’t just more hype from skincare companies hoping to sell you the next big thing. It has proven antioxidant properties and potential health benefits.

In This Article:

What is Resveratrol?

Resveratrol is a compound in the polyphenol family that’s found in certain plants like red grapes and peanuts when they’re under stress. The plants produce resveratrol as a defence mechanism against things like microbial infections, UV rays, and other external threats. Red grapes, especially their skins, are our richest food source of this chemical.

Resveratrol skincare and resveratrol supplements are two of the most common sources of it in the marketplace. Red wine contains resveratrol, but the jury appears to be out on whether there’s really enough present in your vino to improve your health. You can find as many studies stating no benefits as you can those claiming red wine might have protective properties.

Resveratrol and The French Paradox

If you’ve read an article in the last several years about the potential health benefits of drinking red wine, and you probably have, it almost certainly mentioned resveratrol and its antioxidant properties. It’s often been cited as the reason for the “French paradox.”

Most public health organizations discourage people from drinking and often point out that there’s no healthy amount of alcohol to consume. Studies have often shown that any healthy compounds in wine are counteracted by the unhealthy effects of alcohol.

People in France, however, have lower rates of cardiovascular disease than many other countries despite a diet rich in animal fat, cheese, and bread that health experts claim should be giving them higher cholesterol and blood pressure than they appear to have. Hence, the “French paradox.”

Since the discovery of resveratrol’s beneficial properties, many scientists posit that since the French drink more red wine than other countries, the resveratrol might be protecting them from the consequences of their diet.

The Health Benefits of Resveratrol

So, what does resveratrol do for your skin when you ingest it? It’s not difficult to find studies making claims about resveratrol for skin improvement and other health benefits when you ingest the compound.

Studies suggest it might help lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, improve insulin sensitivity in diabetics, protect brain health, and lower inflammation in the body, among other things. None of the studies is conclusive enough to offer recommendations about how much resveratrol to take to reap these benefits, but the results look promising.

Resveratrol Supplements vs. Real Food?

Most health experts will tell you that the best and safest way to enjoy resveratrol’s health benefits is to forget the pills and powders but to eat the foods naturally rich in the compound. Red grapes, berries, peanuts, and dark chocolate in moderation happen to have plenty of other healthy compounds, so nosh on these to do your body good.

Resveratrol Skin Care Benefits from Your Diet

What does resveratrol do for your skin if you take supplements or ingest foods rich in the compound? A healthy diet is definitely good for your skin, so if eating those foods improves your diet, you’ll be doing your skin a solid. Adding berries alone can ramp up your diet since they’re one of the healthiest foods we have.

As far as supplements, anything that lowers inflammation and protects against oxidative stress, as some studies suggest resveratrol does, should improve the appearance of things like your skin, eyes, nails, and hair over time.

Experts, however, stress that while there may be no harm in taking resveratrol, and in fact there may be real health benefits, applying it topically is the best way to reap the benefits of resveratrol for skin appearance and health.

Resveratrol Benefits for Skin

You can buy resveratrol in pills, liquids, and powders if you want to ingest it to reap its potential antioxidant benefits.

If you want to apply it directly to your skin for its healing and anti-ageing properties, you have your choice of products, too. Resveratrol skincare products of all types fill the shelves. Creams, serums, moisturizers, and even make-up products boast about their resveratrol content.

Studies have been done showing that not only could resveratrol for skin help slow signs of visible aging, but it might also even help fight some skin diseases.

