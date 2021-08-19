Afterpay Day Is Back! Here Are the Best Deals for Afterpay Day 2021

Grab your purse and get ready to do some serious shopping, because Afterpay Day 2021 is here. For four days from Thursday 19th August until Sunday 22nd August, you can save up to 70% on some of Australia’s best retailers. To help you figure out what to add to your cart, we’ve pulled together a round-up of the best Afterpay Day deals for 2021.

These deals are a sneak peek and we’ll be adding more as they’re announced, so bookmark this page and check back closer to the time for a complete list of Afterpay Day 2021 sales.

Skip to the list of Afterpay Day sales:



What is Afterpay?

Afterpay offers interest and fee-free payment plans for online and in-store purchases. That means you can buy what you want immediately and pay it off in four, interest-free fortnightly instalments. No more waiting until payday!

What’s the catch? There isn’t one—provided you make your instalment payments on time, that is. Afterpay also has an easy-to-use customer dashboard, where you can get an insight into your estimated spend limit, and you always have the ability to pay off some or all of an outstanding balance ahead of a scheduled payment.

Now, for the great news: The Aussie geniuses behind Afterpay are bringing back Afterpay Day for 2021. If lockdown has you feeling a little flat and you’re in need of a dopamine hit delivered to your door, read on for the lowdown on Afterpay Day 2021.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is the bi-annual shopping event brought to you by Afterpay, where you can score some great deals from some of Australia’s biggest and best retailers for four days only.

“Afterpay Day has established itself as the Australian moment on the shopping calendar, where Aussies across the country can secure some great deals on their favourite products,” said Katrina Konstas, EVP, Country Manager and Sales APAC at Afterpay.

“With the new exclusive drops there’s never been a better time to seize the deals and Pay

Better with Afterpay. From fashion and beauty retailers to homewares, sports, hardware and tech, Afterpay Day has something for everyone and Aussies around the country can take advantage of the deals whether they are online or instore.”

So, if lockdown has had you eyeing up some new online purchases, Afterpay Day 2021 is the best time to “add to cart”.

When is Afterpay Day 2021?

Afterpay Day 2021 kicks off at 7 am on Thursday 19th August, and runs until 11.59 pm Sunday 22nd August, giving you four days to save up to 70% off from top retailers across fashion, tech, homewares and more, both online and in-store across the country.

As well as four days of epic discounts, you also have the ability to pay via Afterpay, managing your payments in four fortnightly instalments without incurring interest.

The best 2021 Afterpay Day sales

Over 1,000 retailers are offering their Afterpay 2021 deals, which is… a lot. So, to save you time, we’ve pulled together a round-up of the best deals for Afterpay Day 2021.

Remember—Afterpay Day officially kicks off at 7 am on Thursday 19th August and runs until 11.59 pm Sunday 22nd August. These deals only roll around twice a year, so make sure to mark Afterpay Day in your calendar.

1. Fashion Afterpay Day 2021 deals

Whether you’ve been eyeing up a P.E Nation puffer jacket to keep you warm in the last few weeks of winter or you’re in need of some new WFH-appropriate loungewear, here are our favourite fashion sales for Afterpay Day 2021.

The Iconic: 25% off Afterpay Day at THE ICONIC

PE Nation: Up to 40% off

Cotton On: 30% off sitewide and instore

Adidas: 25% off Catalogue offers (Some exclusions apply. Participating stores only)

ASOS: Extra 15% off. Up to 70% off Everything

Country Road: Up to 40% off selected styles

Lululemon: 15% off sitewide

Levi Strauss: 25% off Storewide

Peppermayo: 25% off sitewide

Coach: 40% off Outlet, plus buy 2 get 50% off

Kate Spade: 60% Off Outlet

David Jones: Up to 30% on selected fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares

Furla: 15% off the Afterpay edit with code AFTERPAY15

Manning Cartell: 25% Off exclusive to Afterpay

Fossil AU: Use the code AFTERPAY30 for 30% off selected items

Fantasy Lingerie: Up to 60% off

Wild Secrets: Up to 60% OFF

Meshki: 20% Off Site-wide with code AFTERPAY20

2. Skincare and beauty Afterpay Day 2021 deals

Perhaps it’s time to get that mood-lifting fragrance you’ve had your eye on for a while (we love Juliette Has a Gun’s Sunny Side Up EDP) or a new face mask to pamper yourself while you’re stuck at home. Here are our favourite beauty and skincare Afterpay Day deals.

Sephora: 15% off Storewide (ex Dyson) – Use code AFTERPAY

Adore Beauty: Up to 20% off selected products

The Iconic: 25% off Afterpay Day at THE ICONIC

Go To Skincare: A free Skin Party with orders over $59— use code: AFTERYAY

Napoleon Perdis: 20% off with code AFTERPAY20

Frank Body: up to 30% off selected products

Sand & Sky: 25% off storewide

Bondi Sands: 30% off storewide

3. Homewares and tech 2021 Afterpay Day deals

If working from home has you wanting to upgrade everything in your house (maybe that’s just me!) here are some of the best Afterpay Day deals for homeware and tech.

The Good Guys: (Thursday ONLY) 10-15% off a huge range + Door Buster deals. (Friday-Sunday) Door Buster deals

Ebay: 15% off millions of products

West Elm: Extra 15% off clearance

Dyson: Up to $300 off selected Dyson technology

Kitchenaid: Save up to 20% on the RRP on selected products

Myer: Up to 50% off the original price of bed linen, towels, quilts, pillows and more

