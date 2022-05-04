5 Must-Listen Podcasts for Starting a Side Hustle

A few years ago, I was incredibly unhappy in my corporate job and I dreamed of one day living the #girlboss dream. Yes, this was around the time that Netflix released Sophia Amoruso’s book as a TV series. By day, I would sit at my computer screen, plugging away at whatever monotonous admin task my boss had given me that day. By night (and lunch break and morning commute and afternoon commute), I devoured books and podcasts about starting a side hustle. When I ducked out of the office for the morning coffee run, I’d quickly pop in my headphones and learn something new.

Fast forward a few years and I’m now full-time self-employed. I can only thank some of these incredible podcasts for teaching me what I needed to know to get my side hustle off the ground—and turn it into my main gig.

The best part about listening to podcasts about starting a side hustle? Your boss need never know what you’re listening to.

#1. Online Marketing Made Easy by Amy Porterfield

This was the very first podcast I ever listened to and it’s also the first one that made me feel as though I really could do it; I could start my own business and I could one day escape my corporate job. Amy’s warm, friendly voice feels like a supportive friend in your ears and her episodes are packed with practical business and marketing advice. I guarantee you won’t leave a single episode without pages full of notes to implement.

Listen to Online Marketing Made Easy by Amy Porterfield.

#2. Socialette by Steph Taylor

Bite-sized business tips in short, easily digestible episodes. Most episodes are under 10 minutes and are jam-packed with actionable advice to launch and grow your side hustle—especially if you’re thinking about creating a digital product side hustle, like an online course or membership site.

Listen to Socialette by Steph Taylor.

#3. The Clare Wood Podcast

When you’re just starting a side hustle, you’ll likely be funding it with the salary from your full-time job, which is great. But one of the most important things in transitioning from a side hustle to a full-time business is getting your finances down pat—making sure that you’re maximising your profit and making your money work harder for you. Clare’s podcast shares both practical money tips and important money mindset advice.

Listen to The Clare Wood Podcast.

#4. The Jim Fortin Podcast

While practical business tips are important for getting your side hustle off the ground, what’s going on in between your ears is just as important (if not even more so!). Jim’s podcast has helped me to get over the fear of failure that held me from making bold moves in my business, and his mantra of “anything is possible” will remind you that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. For real.

Listen to The Jim Fortin Podcast.

#5. The Mind Your Business Podcast

The host of Mind Your Business, James Wedmore, is a successful online entrepreneur who has built a seven-figure business—so he knows a thing or two about creating a profitable business. His podcast episodes are focused mainly around building leveraged income online, which is income that isn’t tied to the number of hours you work. Hello, freedom!

Listen to Mind Your Business.

No matter which way you skin it, starting a side hustle isn’t the easiest endeavour, but it’s one of the most rewarding things you can do. Whether you’re doing it with the goal of quitting your full-time job one day, or just as something to keep you entertained and bring in a little extra income on the side, there will inevitably be ups and downs during the journey.

Pop one of these podcasts in your ears and you’ll quickly remember you’re not alone—there are others who have walked the path before you, and who are here to share their lessons with you.