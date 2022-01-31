These are 13 of the Best Male Sex Toys for 2022

From making his member look and feel bigger to stimulating his prostate, there’s a male sex toy for all his needs. As part of our brand new 2022 sex toy reviews series, Team SheSaid have reviewed the world of male sex toys and these are our finalists for the best sex toys for men in 2022.

It’s time to let guys in on the amazing world of sex toys. While a little extra buzz in the bedroom feels amazing, male sex toys can actually dramatically improve one’s health. Male masturbation can decrease the risk of prostate cancer by a massive 33 percent. Toys such as prostate massagers assist in giving P-orgasms that flush out any potentially cancerous build-up.

Not only that – masturbation has a multitude of other benefits, such as reducing stress, and even improving sexual and relationship satisfaction levels.

Hence, there really is no reason for the boys not to indulge in a little male sex toy splurge. And lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the 13 best male sex toys so your man can orgasm, without the effort!

Dubbed “the world’s most pleasurable prostate massager”, the stylish and discreet Lelo Bruno is designed to stimulate the perineum and P-sport at the same time, which is proven to enhance the intensity of male orgasm by up to a third. This prostate massager isn’t a sex toy for men to enjoy by themselves—it can be used for some solo self-love or with a partner.

With 5-star reviews, 6 variable settings and a smooth silicone finish, this massager is essential in any man’s sex toy collection. Did we mention it’s also waterproof?

Shop: The Lelo Bruno Luxury Vibrating Prostate Massager

2. The Handy™ — The ultimate automatic masturbator

This is the most pandemic-appropriate sex toy for men, as The Handy allows your partner to control the toy remotely for long-distance pleasure sessions. With different sleeves available, you (or the man in your life) will never get bored of the different textures and hardness levels available to choose from.

The Handy lets you control the stroke length and speed. At up to 10 strokes per second, it’s the fastest male sex toy on the market.

Shop: The Handy

This sex toy made our list of top male sex toys because it’s affordable and it’s a classic. With 5 powerful vibrating settings, you’ll be able to go twice as far for twice as long. This vibrating cock ring will keep you harder for longer while enhancing pleasure for your partner at the same time—essentially turning him into a human vibrator.

Shop: Tracey CoxSupersex Vibrating Love Ring

The Lelo Tor isn’t just one of the best sex toys for men, it’s also one of our favorite sex toys for couples. Completely waterproof and easy to control, this vibrating ring is designed to be worn by men to enhance sensations for both partners. With more than 288 5-star reviews (and many mentions that this is their partner’s favorite sex toy), we think this is a great starting point if you’re looking at introducing sex toys into your relationship.

This sex toy is designed to enhance your erection while stimulating your prostate at the same time. It can be used for solo play or for hands-free fun as a couple (see also: 10 Couples Sex Toys For Exploring Anal Play).

Shop: Anal Adventures Platinum Cock Ring Plug

This is a male sex toy perfect for couples’ play, as it comes with a remote control for your partner to pleasure (or tease) you with as they desire. The Lelo Hugo has not one but two vibrating motors (one at the base and one at the tip), which means hands-free orgasms for both you and your partner.

Shop: The Lelo Hugo

This depth-controlled male masturbator has an optional warming feature, making it one of the most realistic male sex toys on our list. The smart button allows you to set your vibration levels and save them for future use, and the sleeve allows you to squeeze to the pressure you like—not what the product designer likes. The Calor earns bonus points for being one of the best pandemic sex toys for couples as it can be remote-controlled from the Lovense app.

Shop: The Calor

Like the other cock rings that made our man’s best sex toy list, the Diamo by Lovense ensures longer, harder erections and pleasure for both partners. However, this bluetooth vibrating cock ring is the quietest and most powerful on our list. There are four different ways to wear this ring, making it perfect for foreplay, solo play, couples play and even some discreet fun in public.

Shop: Diamo by Lovense

The compression of each hole is customizable, allowing you to change up the internal pressure to suit your pleasure points, and the partially flexible casing along with 3 controls leaves you spoilt for choice.

Shop: Tenga Flip Hole Masturbator

This stroker will send vibrations along the shaft for intense sensations and even better orgasms—for all parties involved. It fits neatly around the shaft to effectively turn your penis into a vibrator, and the ridges hold lube so for a friction-free glide. With 12 speeds and patterns, it’s perfect for partnered play or flying solo.

Shop: Fun Factory Manta Vibrating Male Stroker

This vibrating cock ring was designed with her pleasure in mind, as the extensions hug her clit to increase sensations for both of you at the same time. The NOS knows your penis isn’t perfectly circular, so it isn’t either. It has a “flirt” setting of varying vibrations to tease you both for a little longer and has an easy interface for changing the settings in the heat of the moment—no fumbling around awkwardly here!

Shop: Fun Factory NŌS Vibrating Cock Ring

This versatile toy is designed for use as a butt plug, anal dildo, anal bead, and/or prostate massager. It is the perfect tool for exploring anal play as a couple, with its slim design making it perfect for pros and rookies alike. It looks sleek and stylish, and can be used by both partners either solo or together.

Shop: Aneros Tempo Stainless Steel S2 Anal Stimulator

The base is designed to stimulate the perineum while the shaft is perfect for P-spot pleasure. This toy has 7 modes of vibration, is completely waterproof and remote-controlled so your partner can tease you from below (or from the other room). Perfect for hands-free solo or partnered fun.

Shop: Mantric Rechargeable Remote Control Prostate Vibrator

