17 Tatcha Dupes that Reddit’s Skincare Addicts Can’t Get Enough Of

If you haven’t heard of Tatcha, you might as well be living under a rock. This skincare brand has taken the beauty world by storm, and for good reason. Of course, Tatcha is a luxury skincare brand meaning that for most of us, their products aren’t exactly budget-friendly. Fear not—we consulted Reddit’s biggest skincare addicts and we’ve got you covered with their best Tatcha dupes, giving you glowing skin at a fraction of the cost.

1. The Best Tatcha Water Cream Dupes

This cult fave moisturizer is like a sip of water for your parched and dehydrated skin. And it’s not just a regular moisturizer either, oh no. The Tatcha Water Cream is like the Holy Grail of skincare, infused with Vitamin E that not only hydrates but also nourishes and protects your skin. And listen, hear me out. It’s not just for dry skin types, oily skin folks can also benefit from this magical cream. It’s light yet powerful, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and energized. Plus, it’s formulated without any nasties like parabens, sulfates or phthalates.

If you’re looking for Tatcha dupes, we’ve got you covered. Say goodbye to that hefty price tag and hello to the best alternatives that won’t break the bank.

Dupe 1: Laneige Water Bank Hydro Gel

Laneige’s Water Bank Hydro Gel is giving the Tatcha cream a run for its money. This magical gel moisturizer is all about hydration. It’s loaded with hyaluronic acid to plump up that skin and keep it moisturized for hours on end. It’s a fraction of the cost and just as hydrating. This water gel is perfect for oily skin types or anyone who’s looking for a lightweight moisturizer.

Dupe 2: GOOD (SKIN) DAYS™ On The Bright Side Moisturizer

Looking to give your skin a boost of hydration that packs a probiotic punch? Look no further than this lightweight facial moisturizer that nourishes and hydrates your skin. With a little help from humectants and probiotics, this magical potion works overtime to keep your skin microbiome balanced and happy. Ceramides also lend a hand by improving the skin’s barrier function, ensuring that moisture stays put where it belongs. This refreshing moisturizer has a similar texture to Tatcha’s Water Cream—a creamy-yet-light texture that absorbs quickly and easily into the skin.

Dupe 3: The Inkey List Omega Water Cream

Quench your thirsty skin with the Omega Water Cream—one of the cheaper Tatcha Water Cream dupes around. This moisturiser is like a cool drink of water for your skin thanks to its lightweight, gel formula. Plus, it’s packed with skin-loving ingredients like Omega Fatty Acid Complex, Glycerin, Betain, and Niacinamide to keep you hydrated, control oil, and even out that skin tone.

Dupe 4: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel-Cream

The gel is super hydrating and, just like Tatcha’s Water Cream, is packed with hyaluronic acid that keeps your skin feeling plump and moisturized. It’s especially good for reducing flakiness and fine lines. Not only does it make your skin look good, but it won’t clog your pores either. And it gets absorbed super fast, so you can put on makeup right after without any problems.

Dupe 5: Skinfix Barrier+ Skin Barrier Niacinamide Restoring Gel Cream

This silky smooth gel-cream is like a knight in shining armor for your skin, helping to prevent moisture loss and keep your complexion looking radiant. Packed with powerful ingredients that combat pesky shine and nourish your skin’s microbiome, this formula tightens pores and gives you a fierce and flawless finish. Say hello to an even skin tone and goodbye to excess oil!

2. The Best Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Dupes

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream has become a cult-favorite in the beauty world, and for good reason. This cream is formulated to provide intense hydration while also sealing in moisture to ensure lasting results. It contains a blend of Japanese anti-aging superfoods, including green tea, rice, and algae, which work together to give skin a healthy bounce and instant luminosity. In addition, this cream helps to replenish ceramides, which are essential for maintaining healthy, youthful-looking skin. Whether you have dry, normal, or combination skin, Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream is a great choice for anyone looking to achieve a gorgeous, radiant complexion.

Alas, at around $70 for 1.7oz/50g, the price tag isn’t so friendly. So we consulted Skincare Addiction on Reddit and rounded up the best Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream dupes for you.

Dupe 1: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser

This 6-in-1 powerhouse performs as a moisturizer, primer, mask, makeup remover, after-shave and after-sun care—and now as a Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream dupe. Behold the iconic Lait-Crème Concentré – an all-natural moisturizer bursting with plant extracts and vitamins, that hydrates and guards the skin’s natural barrier for a whopping 24 hours! Packed with Shea butter, Beeswax, Aloe vera and Soy proteins at precise doses, this glow-bestowing potion recharges dull, dehydrated skin, leaving it looking radiant! Its plush, teddy-bear texture is every makeup artist’s secret weapon, used on-screen to add volume to exhausted models’ skin, while providing a subtle luminosity, and ensuring foundation stays steadfast!

Dupe 2: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

Quench your skin’s thirst with a generous chug of Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+ – the moisturizer that’s practically achieved rock star status around the globe. Why? Because it’s badass, that’s why! Say goodbye to desert-like dryness and hello to a plump, glowing complexion that looks like you’ve been smacked with a healthy shot of radiance serum. This dreamy, creamy lotion locks in moisture all day long, while strengthening your skin’s natural protection barriers. The best part, you ask? Its silky, smooth texture absorbs in a snap, leaving your skin feeling as bouncy and soft as a newborn’s behind. Trust us, it’s perfect for fellow dry-skin sufferers and combination skin types alike.

Dupe 3: MAKE P:REM Hydrate Me. Micro Tension Cream

The MAKE P:REM Hydrate Me. Micro Tension Cream is crafted with Arctic berry extract, hyaluronic acids, and intensely moisturizing components to thoroughly hydrate and fortify the skin barrier. This mild cream features a springy, gel-like texture that rapidly penetrates the skin, providing enduring hydration and a radiant appearance, similar to Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream. Enhanced with the brand’s innovative skin moisturizing technology, it offers profound nourishment and promotes increased elasticity and suppleness in the skin.

Dupe 4: ETUDE HOUSE Moistfull Collagen Cream

The ETUDE HOUSE Moistfull Collagen Cream provides enduring hydration, maintaining your skin’s softness and elasticity for up to 100 hours following its application. Enriched with Super Collagen™ Water and White Lupin, this moisturizer ensures a full, healthy, and radiant complexion without any oily traces or heaviness left behind.

3. The Best Dupes for Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is a highly sought-after skincare product that has garnered rave reviews from beauty enthusiasts worldwide. Its unique blend of powerful botanicals, such as squalane, red algae, and silk extract, deliver an intense burst of hydration, rejuvenating and refreshing tired, dehydrated skin. This ultra-fine mist is perfect for a quick pick-me-up throughout the day or as a finishing touch after makeup application, providing a luminous, dewy glow that imparts a youthful radiance. With its aesthetically pleasing packaging that embodies the essence of Japanese beauty, Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is a luxurious addition to any skincare routine.

Despite all the amazing reviews it’s collected, at $49 for 1.35oz/40ml, it’s quite the splurge. Read on for the best Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist dupes according to Reddit.

Dupe 1: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Toner

The Ultra Facial by Kiehl’s is a mild facial toner that does not contain alcohol and is designed to tone, soothe, and moisturize the skin. Its formula is enriched with beneficial emollients like Apricot Kernel Oil, Squalane, Avocado Oil, and Vitamin E, and it is carefully balanced to optimize the comfort of the skin’s pH level. The product is formulated to avoid stripping the skin of important natural oils and it is an effective preparation to use before applying moisturizer.

Dupe 2: Mac Prep and Prime Fix+

Packed with a boatload of nutrients and minerals, this breezy hydrating spritz is an absolute skin savior. It’s a real multitasker, not only does it soothe and chill out your skin but it also ensures your flawless makeup stays put for a hot minute, and gives your dull complexion a much-needed boost of moisture and radiance, making it the perfect affordable Tatcha dupe.

Dupe 3: PIXI Glow Mist

The Pixi Glow Mist is the ultimate radiance-boosting potion that will give your visage the dewy effect you’re after. It’s chock-full of 13 natural oils, propolis, aloe vera and fruit extracts, which all work tirelessly to nourish, hydrate and protect your skin. This mist is a triple threat – it adds luminosity, creates a smooth surface and protects your precious skin. Bring on the glow!

Dupe 4: L’Oréal Paris’ LUMI Shake & Glow Dew Mist

The hydrating and calming formula can be sprayed onto bare skin to awaken it and prepare it for makeup, or you can use it to finalize a look by locking in a natural and dewy radiance that will last for a long time. You can also use it as a quick “mid-day pick-me-up” to refresh your makeup and rejuvenate your complexion. The formula contains Coconut Water to hydrate and Vitamin C to brighten, providing a healthy boost for all skin types.

4. Best Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer Dupes According to Reddit

Tatcha’s Silk Canvas Primer has become a cult favorite in the beauty world, and for good reason. This luxurious primer not only helps makeup stay put for hours, but it also blurs the appearance of pores and fine lines, leaving the skin looking flawless and silky smooth. The secret to its success lies in the unique formula, which is rich in natural silk extracts and various botanicals. However, the price tag can be a bit steep for some. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best affordable Tatcha primer dupes that deliver similar results without breaking the bank, so you can still indulge in this fabulous beauty must-have without compromising your budget.

Dupe 1: elf Poreless Putty Primer

This flawless, pore-minimizing putty primer, enriched with Squalane, ensures long-lasting makeup application while also safeguarding the skin from moisture depletion. Its silky smooth texture effortlessly spreads across the skin, covering any imperfections and reducing the visibility of pores for a seamless finish.

Dupe 2: Lorac Dewy Canvas Prep Moisturizer + Primer

This dewy primer leaves the skin looking airbrushed and radiant with a dewy finish. The concoction is infused with a unique blend of hydrating ingredients like Shea Butter, Squalane, and Glycerin, paired with Sodium Hyaluronate, Lotus Flower, Matcha Green Tea, and Jade Mineral Powder. This combination nourishes and preps the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and maintaining an even complexion. The silky smooth texture of the formula primes the skin for a flawless and effortless application, resulting in a healthy and smooth appearance.

Dupe 3: Winky Lux Whipped Cream Primer

An alternative to Tatcha’s Silk Canvas primer that is not as well-known is the Winky Lux Whipped Cream primer. This primer works similarly to Tatcha’s in that it helps to smooth the skin and prepare it for long-lasting makeup. However, Winky Lux’s primer has a creamier texture compared to Tatcha’s and E.L.F.’s primers, which both have a more solid texture.

Dupe 4: L’Oréal Paris Magic Perfecting Base face primer

The smooth and lightweight formula effortlessly glides onto the skin to reduce the appearance of pores and wrinkles. The skin feels velvety upon touch, giving a unified and flawless matte finish. This primer has a creamy texture similar to Winky Lux’s and is easy to blend into the skin, despite its thickness. The Magic Perfecting Base primer ensures a long-lasting and feather-light matte finish while remaining transparent like the other primers.

Conclusion

These Tatcha dupes are great alternatives that save you money while delivering similar results as the original product: