These Are The Best Vegan Beauty Products To Try For World Vegan Day

Products that are good for your skin AND the planet.

Four years ago I made the switch from vegetarian to vegan.

While farewelling dairy from my diet and leather from my wardrobe seemed hard, it was the search for new cruelty-free and vegan beauty products that really had me hitting a wall.

To qualify as ‘vegan’ a beauty product needs to be completely free of animal products and by-products and marked cruelty-free, which means the product hasn’t been tested on animals.

I imagined there was no way I would be able to replace all my products with a vegan version, and to be honest, for a while, I didn’t bother. It felt as if all those teenage years of trying copious amounts of products would became useless in one swift decision.

With sensitive skin and a finicky nature, I was really preparing for the worst. But as I settled into other aspects of veganism, my values only became more stubborn, so, a few months into my new cruelty-free lifestyle, I blindly jumped into the vegan beauty scene.

Fast-forward to 2018, and I’m no longer conducting detailed internet searches for vegan beauty products – they’re popping up EVERYWHERE. It’s not just beauty, either – more industries are going cruelty-free as consumers grow increasingly conscious of what goes into the products we invest our hard-earned cash in.

Vegan beauty products sales increased by a staggering 38 percent in the UK between February 2017 and January 2018, as per a report by global information company The NPD Group. The global vegan makeup market reached $12.9 billion USD in 2017 and is anticipated to almost double by 2025, reaching $20.8 billion USD.

As expected, millennials and young people are pivotal in this movement, as they continue to demand natural, chemical-free and cruelty-free beauty products. And this doesn’t come as a surprise, as these vegan products are providing some serious competition to their non-vegan competitors.

So as today, November 1st, marks World Vegan Day, we’ve hand-picked our favorites. These babies are SO good, chances are, once you try them, you’ll want to stick to cruelty-free products for good…

1. Lux Aestiva Gypsy Oil

It’s impossible to miss the beauty of Lux Aestiva, as each item is carefully handcrafted. The brand was created by a husband and wife duo, with the aim of offering artisan hair and skin products for those who prefer to only use natural ingredients. The Gypsy Oil is delicately infused with neroli, prickly pear, meadowfoam, camellia, apricot seed, and non-phototoxic bergamot. The dry oil is perfect for all skin types and helps boost overall skin tone and texture.

Buy it here.

2. LUSH Cosmetics Twilight Body Spray

LUSH Cosmetics has undoubtedly shaken up the beauty industry. Their fresh, handmade cosmetics are completely cruelty-free, with all their products clearly labeled vegetarian or vegan. The Twilight Body Spray was a game changer for me when I discovered it almost a year ago. The harmonious blend of lavender and tonka help me drift off to sleep, and the sultry ylang ylang adds floral undernotes that smell absolutely divine. I choose to use it all over my body and on my bed linen and pillow, just prior to sleeping.

Buy it here.

3. Vida Glow Emollient Moisturiser

Having focused on nourishing our bodies from within through beauty powders for the past few years, Vida Glow has just launched their skincare range, the perfect complement to their daily nourishment powders. The deeply moisturizing formula of their Emollient Moisturizer provides lasting hydration while still maintaining a lightweight feel. The marine collagen also helps to penetrate the dermis and prevent visible signs of aging.

Buy it here.

4. Sukin Super Greens Detoxifying Facial Scrub

As a personal favorite of mine, Sukin really nails the vegan brief. Not only are all their products vegan and cruelty-free, but they go one step further in assuring they are grey water safe and their products are made from recycled packaging. An added bonus; they’re extremely affordable. The Super Greens Detoxifying Facial Scrub contains a nutrient blend of kale, spirulina, and parsley, and promises to brighten your complexion, as well as leaving the skin feeling ultra smooth.

Buy it here.

5. ICONIC London Prep-Set-Glow

ICONIC’s Prep-Set-Glow is a hydrating mist that contains light reflecting properties to help leave skin with a desirable glow. The multi-use spray can be applied before or after makeup, or simply on a bare face for a radiant gloss. Not only does it leave you looking and feeling amazing, but the spray is also rich in antioxidants, green tea, Vitamin E, and caffeine, which helps combat dark under-eye circles.

Buy it here.

6. Youth to the People Superfood Face Mask

Whenever I want to appear ultra-hydrated, and looking like I’ve had a full eight-hours sleep (which is always preferable), I turn to Youth To The People’s Superfood Face Mask. It applies smoothly and leaves you feeling fresh and awake after just 10 to 15 minutes. The spirulina and bioactive microalgae, as well as Youth To The People’s proprietary superfood blend, provides the skin with age-defying antioxidants, phytonutrients, essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals.

Buy it here.

7. Noughty To The Rescue Hair Mask

Noughty Haircare products are bursting with natural goodness that your hair will just love. They are 97 percent natural, and free from petrochemicals, parabens, sulfates, and silicones. For those with dry or damaged hair, this super-quenching hair treatment can reverse even the most over-processed hair. It’s as simple as combing through the treatment from scalp to tip after shampooing in the shower, leaving for three to five minutes, and then rinsing.

Buy it here.

8. Resibo Eye Cream

With super sensitive, and long-suffering dry eyes, Resibo’s Eye Cream has truly been my savior. Just a pea-sized amount is needed to apply to both eyes, and the cream is super light and works great as a makeup base. While the bottle may be small, the formula consists of 15 nutrient-dense ingredients such as argan oil, sesame oil, lemon peel extract, and rhubarb root extract, to assist in minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and reduce swelling.

Buy it here.

9. Kat Von D Lock-It Setting Powder

Kat Von D is not only an incredible vegan makeup brand but Kat herself is an inspiring, high-profile vegan. Her determination to not sacrifice glamour for ethics has shaken the beauty world, as her makeup remains highly-pigmented and long-lasting despite being vegan. The Lock-It Setting Powder completes any makeup look, as it softly diffuses pores for a velvety matte finish. Plus, the universal translucent shade is undetectable on all skin tones.

Buy it here.

10. Real Techniques Buffing Brush

Makeup brushes are traditionally made from animal hair, and many makeup enthusiasts continue to argue the point that only natural hair bristle brushes will give you great results. But these excuses are outdated, especially since Real Techniques have mastered their products by using Taklon, which provides a firm yet soft feel on the face, and stops bristles from falling out all over the place. Their base, eyes, and finishing collections are all color-coded, and the Buffing Brush is perfect for powder foundation application.

Buy it here.

Comment: What’s your favorite vegan beauty product?