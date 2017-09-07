This Is The Best Way To Remove Glitter Nail Polish

No scraping involved. Really.

Whomever invented glitter nail polish deserves a place in heaven and hell, as the sparkly stuff looks amazing and is sooo much fun to wear, but when it’s time to remove it, it becomes a total nightmare.

As a bit of a nail polish addict myself, who indulges in my own at-home manicure every week, I must have spent several days of my life trying to get glitter off my nails only to find tiny pieces left even weeks after I ‘removed’ it – talk about long-lasting!

Not only does removing glitter take way too long, but all the scratching and scraping really hurts after a while and makes my nails and the skin around it look irritated and dry.

So, like many other women, I pretty much stopped wearing glitter nail polish and just occasionally rocked disco nails during Christmas season when I just couldn’t help but look festive.

That is until a friend told me about the ‘proper way’ to remove the glitzy nail art, and ever since, my glitter digits are back!

It might still take you a bit longer than removing normal nail polish, but there’s no scratching and scraping involved. All you need is aluminium foil, cotton balls, and acetone nail polish remover. Here’s how…

Step 1: Soak a cotton ball in nail polish remover. Don’t be stingy with the amount of remover, the cotton ball has to be quite saturated.

Step 2: Place it on your nail and wrap your finger in aluminium foil. Repeat with all nails.

Step 3: Relax for five to 10 minutes, depending on how thick your glitter coat is.

Step 4: Putting some pressure on your nail, slide the wrapped cotton ball off your finger along with the foil. The majority of you glitter nail polish should come right off with it.

Step 5: Apply some cuticle oil to prevent dryness from the acetone.

This is a highly effective way to remove glitter, but if you just don’t have enough patience for this, there’s a way around it, however, it involves some work before you apply the glitter nail polish.

There’s a variety of so-called ‘peel-off base coats’, like the Sally Hansen Big Peel Off Base Coat, which you apply to your clean nails before the glitter nail polish that lets you literally peel the polish off when you want to remove it – no acetone required.

The downside to this is your nail art is prone to chip faster or even come off completely while doing things like showering or washing your hands. However, if you want your nails to sparkle for a special occasion and don’t mind a short lifespan, it’s a good way to avoid the removal ordeal.

Images and media via CafeMom Studios on youtube.com and tumblr.com.