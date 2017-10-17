Watch How This Campaign Aims To Put An End To Makeup Shaming

My face, my rules.

Being in a creative job gives me a lot of freedom when it comes to my daily clothing and makeup choices, but for a lot of people, ‘office appropriate‘ means smart-casual outfits and understated makeup.

So what if you love rocking glitter lips and neon highlighter? Pink hair and false lashes? Not only would many bosses deem it unprofessional, but you would also have to deal with judging looks from people on the street as society‘s standards of what kind of makeup is and isn‘t appropriate are very much set in stone.

This is where UK cosmetics brand Sleek Makeup‘s latest #MyFaceMyRules campaign comes in.

In its accompanying video, people of different ethnicity, gender, and body type are seen waking up in the morning, looking at themselves in the mirror, and slowly transforming into the person they want to be, using bright colored makeup and contouring techniques we can all learn a thing or two from.

You can see their confidence levels rise as they apply their seriously impressive makeup before stepping out on the street facing judgmental looks from others. But instead of hiding, the protagonists (who Sleek chose to be real live customers of the brand instead of models or actors) walk away smiling.

In a corresponding survey conducted by the brand, alongside anti-bullying charity Ditch The Label, more than a quarter of participants said they’ve felt judged for their makeup before.

“We hope this research will contribute to the growing discussion against make-up shaming, and will bring us a step closer to our vision of a world that is fair, equal and free from all types of bullying,” said the charity’s founder, Liam Hackett.

I love the current movement towards inclusion that’s happening in the beauty industry. Just last month, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line impressed, with a whopping 40 different foundation shades, and ASOS released a gender-fluid makeup line.

If we could all be just a little less judgemental and a little more tolerant, the world would truly be a better place.

Now excuse me while I go apply some glitter eyeshadow.

Image and video via youtube.com.

Comment: Have you ever felt judged because of your makeup?