This Cancer Patient’s Beauty Transformation Will Make You Bawl Your Eyes Out

This is jaw-dropping.

If you ever doubted the power of makeup, this video will make you change your mind and take back everything you ever said about beauty products being superficial.

When Russian beauty blogger and makeup artist, Goar Avetisyan received a message from one of her followers, Nadia, who is fighting cancer, she responded with an invitation for the long-time fan to join her for a personal makeover session.

As Nadia is going through chemotherapy at the moment, she’s lost her hair, eyebrows, and even lashes, so to lift her spirits, Goar transformed her into a stunning bombshell – and the moment Nadia sees herself in the mirror for the first time will bring you to tears.

Goar captioned the video of Nadia’s reveal explaining she wanted to create a “temporary look until it all comes back,” and in a second post explained she gifted Nadia with makeup classes so she could recreate the look whenever she feels like it.

We can’t believe the incredible transformation Goar achieved with a wig and makeup, and love seeing the confidence and happiness it brought to Nadia. It just goes to show how empowering makeup can be, as well as the positive impact social media can have when its used for good.

With almost four million followers, Goar Avetisyan is one of Russia’s most famous makeup artists and beauty bloggers, and we can totally see why. Unlike many other makeup artists on social media, Goar doesn’t just create beautiful looks on her own face, but helps women who are battling chronic illnesses or going through a tough time in their lives feel beautiful and empowered. Check out more of Goar’s work below.

Images via instagram.com and tumblr.com.

Comment: Does makeup give you confidence?