This Cancer Patient’s Beauty Transformation Will Make You Bawl Your Eyes Out
This is jaw-dropping.
If you ever doubted the power of makeup, this video will make you change your mind and take back everything you ever said about beauty products being superficial.
When Russian beauty blogger and makeup artist, Goar Avetisyan received a message from one of her followers, Nadia, who is fighting cancer, she responded with an invitation for the long-time fan to join her for a personal makeover session.
As Nadia is going through chemotherapy at the moment, she’s lost her hair, eyebrows, and even lashes, so to lift her spirits, Goar transformed her into a stunning bombshell – and the moment Nadia sees herself in the mirror for the first time will bring you to tears.
Моя вторая модель на мастер классе в Краснодаре ❤️Когда я увидела видео обращение Нади в вотс ап по поводу кастинга ко мне в модели , моё сердце замерло 😔❤️ Она всем сердцем и своими чистыми глазами практически без слов показала мне, что больше всех остальных нуждается в этом преображении ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ у неё сейчас сложный период в жизни …. она борется с онкологией 😔🙏🏻 дай Бог, чтобы поскорее все прошло и она выздоровела …. ну, а пока она получает химию и потеряла все волосы, я решила создать ей временный образ , пока все восстановится ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Вчера у нас с ней был совместный шоппинг , где я подбирала и подарила ей новое платье , украшения , парик…..я искренне и всем сердцем чувствую себя по-настоящему счастливой , когда могу сделать что-то хорошее…. когда могу подарить эти моменты счастья 😔❤️❤️❤️❤️ весь зал , мама Надежды , вся моя команда и я 😔не могли сдержать слез в конце , когда мы увидели ее реакцию и внутренние изменения ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 она начала по-другому дышать и смотреть на это мир ❤️❤️❤️❤️ очень надеюсь , что этот день и новый образ придадут ещё больше сил и мотивации бороться и победить этот недуг ❤️❤️❤️ Надя, я люблю тебя 🙏🏻 у тебя все получится ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻😭 #ракдурак #goaravetisyanmakeuptour #gatransformation2017 ______ When I saw a video message of Nadia about the model casting in what'sapp, my heart stopped😔❤ she's fighting oncology😔🙏🏻 God help her to get better sooner…. meanwhile she's getting chemo and has lost all of her hair, I decided to create her a temporary look until it all comes back❤❤🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Yesterday we had strength and motNadia#cancerisafool #goaraverisyanmakeuptour #gatransformation2017#
Goar captioned the video of Nadia’s reveal explaining she wanted to create a “temporary look until it all comes back,” and in a second post explained she gifted Nadia with makeup classes so she could recreate the look whenever she feels like it.
А вот и мы с красоткой Надей ❤️❤️❤️ мой рост 172 на фото я без каблуков , у Нади все 187 см😱😍если не больше 😍😍 модельная внешность , правда ?)))😍 кстати , забыла рассказать : Надежде 35 лет, не замужем , детей нет, но очень хочет ❤️🙏🏻 родом с Таджикистана, Душанбе , но вот уже 6 лет живёт в Краснодаре ❤️🙏🏻 работает в отделении прав потребителя и целыми днями выслушивает проблемы и жалобы других людей 🙌🏻 мечтает о том, чтобы вся семья жила вместе ❤️🙌🏻 пока она живёт только с мамой, но хочет сделать все , что приехали и другие родственники ❤️❤️❤️❤️ раньше на работу она ходила в очень скромных нарядах и платочке , теперь обещает почти каждый день выглядеть именно так 👌🏻🙌🏻❤️ Кстати , многие переживали , что это преображение бессмысленно и все смоется на следующий день , спешу вас расстроить , моя @makeup_marina_mamedova предложила Наде пройти уроки по макияжу , чтобы она могла подкрашивать себя ежедневно 😍😍😍😱❤️ жизнь прекрасна , не так ли ?))))❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#goaravetisyanmakeuptour #gatransformation2017 ______ And here we are with beautiful Nadia❤❤❤ my height is 172cm on the picture without heels, Nadia is all 187cm😱😍 if not even more😍😍 model looks, isn't it?)))😍 btw I forgot to tell you: Nadezhda is 35 y.o., not married, no children, but she really wants to❤🙏🏻 she's from Tadzhikistan, Dushanbe, but for 6 years lives in Krasnodar❤🙏🏻 works in the consumer rights department and listens to other people's problems every day🙌🏻 dreams of the whole family living together❤🙌🏻 for now she lives only with her mom, but wants to do everything for her relatives to come❤❤❤❤ earlier she went to work in very modest outfits and a shawl, now she promises to look like this every day👌🏻🙌🏻❤ btw everyone was worried that this transformation is useless and will wipe off the next day, I'm going to disappoint you, my @makeup_marina_mamedova offered Nadia to take make-up classes so that she could do it everyday😍😍😍😱❤ life is good, isn't it?))))❤❤❤❤❤ #goaraverisyanmakeuptour #gatransformation2017
We can’t believe the incredible transformation Goar achieved with a wig and makeup, and love seeing the confidence and happiness it brought to Nadia. It just goes to show how empowering makeup can be, as well as the positive impact social media can have when its used for good.
With almost four million followers, Goar Avetisyan is one of Russia’s most famous makeup artists and beauty bloggers, and we can totally see why. Unlike many other makeup artists on social media, Goar doesn’t just create beautiful looks on her own face, but helps women who are battling chronic illnesses or going through a tough time in their lives feel beautiful and empowered. Check out more of Goar’s work below.
Два преображения , которые я вчера показывала перед участниками мастер класса в рамках тура "Transformation" 😍❤️ Казахстан , Алматы 😍😍😍 как вам преображения ?))) обе девочки студентки , у которых нет вторых половинок и которым очень нужно было это преображение , чтобы стать более уверенными и завоевать сердце будущего избранника 😍❤️ это был их первый макияж в жизни ❤️🙏🏻 как думаете , мне удалось их преобразить ?))😍😍😍😍 P.s.: следующий город моего мэйк ап тура АСТАНА- 10 сентября 😍 , осталось пару билетов и у нас полный sold out 😱😱😱😱 все вопросы и билеты по тел.: +87022012131 ( Гульзара)❤️ до встречи, друзья ❤️🙏🏻👐🏻 #goaravetisyanmakeuptour #gatransformation2017 ________ Two transformations I showed yesterday in front of the participants of the master class during the "Transformation" tour😍❤ Almaty, Kazakhstan😍😍😍 how do you like the transformations?))) both girls are single students and who really needed this transformation to become more confident and to win the heart of their future half😍❤ it was their first make up in their lives❤🙏🏻 do you think I managed to transform them?))😍😍😍😍 P.s.: the next city of my make-up tour is Astana – September 10 😍, there are a couple of tickets left and we almost have a sold-out😱😱😱😱 all the enquiries and tickets: +87022012131 (Gulzara) ❤ see you soon, friends❤🙏🏻👐🏻
Я так скучала ❤️❤️❤️ скучала по волшебным преображениям , по этой атмосфере и магии счастливых глаз ☺️❤️🙏🏻следующей героиней моей рубрики с преображениями стала Анастасия…. как вам преображение ?) ждёте видео ?))вы скучали по моим работам?)☺️❤️ _______ I missed it so much❤❤❤ missed the magical transformations, this atmosphere and magic f happy eyes☺❤🙏🏻 my next transformation heroine is Anastasia…. what do you think?) are you waiting for the video?)) have you missed my works?)☺❤🙌🏻
