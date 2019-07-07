Can’t Orgasm? You Might Just Need The Right Pillow (Yes, Pillow!)

Take pillow talk to the next level.

It’s no secret that when it comes to orgasm, there’s a little bit of a difference between men and women.

The orgasm gap is alive and well; one study found a 52 percent difference in the number of orgasms achieved by men and women. A further study showed that men reach climax 85 percent of the time when with a familiar partner while women only orgasm only 63 percent of the time. This gap widens when it comes to casual sex.

There is a multitude of reasons for these statistics, including the fact that women are often judged more harshly for casual sex than their male counterparts. Our cultural obsession with penetrative sex and the normalization of ‘penis in vagina’ relations frequently prioritizes the male orgasm.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not blaming men for the gap (nor am I blaming their penises). What I’m saying is that there’s a distinct lack of education and awareness around the issue.

So let’s talk a little bit about the Big-Oh.

There are four different types of orgasm for women, with clitoral stimulation the easiest way to climax. The other kinds are a bit trickier, with the G-spot, full body and multiple orgasms being difficult to reach with penetration alone. If you’re struggling to reach orgasm with your partner, I have some good news; sometimes, it’s all about angles.

The solution could be as simple as the right pillow (yup, it’s that easy).

How does it work?

Using a wedged pillow in the bedroom allows for steamier penetrative sex.

What you’re going to want to do is lie flat and place your derriere at the top of the wedge. This will get a woman’s hips at the perfect angle for hitting her G-spot.

By elevating your pelvis, your vagina reaches the optimum angle for a G-Spot orgasm. When he’s on top, he’ll be able to hit your G-Spot with so much ease, you’ll be begging for more.

Can’t I just use a regular pillow?

The short answer is yes but the results won’t be nearly as mind-blowing.

By using a regular pillow you are on the right track but proper sex wedge pillows are designed at the exact angle required to hit her G-spot, as well as being sturdier than a normal pillow.

Using the right pillow takes the guesswork out of penetrative sex and is an easy way to help her reach orgasm at the same time as him.

It also can help alleviate any pain you might experience during sex so investing in the right pillow could be your ticket to Orgasm Town.

