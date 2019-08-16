Thoughts On Celebrating Anniversaries Of Negative Things

This year, I’ll be secretly observing an anniversary that was never meant for me.

I didn’t sleep well last night.

I woke up at 1.27am in a panicked sweat, scared and feeling unsafe.

This happens some nights – now, five years on, very rarely – but it’s always worse in August.

Last night, I didn’t go back to sleep until the sun was up and the repetitive sound of the early morning commuter traffic outside my bedroom window lulled me into a restless sleep.

Today, I’m dead tired. I’m a zombie shuffling about my day, because my brain isn’t here. It’s back in that room with him.

I’m operating on autopilot – click, mouse drag, “nice to e-meet you”, post, schedule, click – as my brain has lost all hope of keeping my trauma tucked away neatly today. I’m running on a few hours of PTSD-fuelled, nightmare-filled sleep, and honestly, I’m too scared to sleep again tonight.

Which will make tomorrow just that much harder.

Anniversaries for negative things will always be difficult.

Of course, they will be.

Whether it’s the anniversary of the death of a loved one, or some other trauma, these days are reminders of a hard time, or a loss, or a change.

I keep fighting off intrusive thoughts that tell me I shouldn’t even make it a ‘thing’. Why notice it at all. Move on. Stop wallowing in self-pity.

Battling questions like “How much grief is appropriate to feel right now,” and “I just don’t want this to affect me like this anymore.”

But I can’t control that my body and mind remember, even when I consciously don’t,

This year is just harder than most. ‘Five’ seems more important, like a milestone that I should take note of.

So much changes in five years.

I’m a completely new person. My skin has regenerated countless times over since you last touched me – hell, saw me. I’ve grown higher, and stronger, and achieved a lot. I’m healing, but for the most part, I’m okay now.

You didn’t break me.

Who are you now? Does tomorrow mean anything for you? I can’t sleep each year from the nightmares, reliving the worst moment of my life over and over again until the sun sets and the next day comes and I am still here, strong and not broken and I remember I am not what you did to me.

For you, I bet it’s just another day.

One day, the 17th of August might just be another day to me as well; just a combination of numbers which mean nothing more than a date on the calendar. One day, I might wake up and realize the 17th has come and gone and I am okay. Nothing happened.

That isn’t this year, though.

This year, I’ll be secretly observing an anniversary that was never meant for me.

An anniversary of something I did not deserve and should not have happened.

But it did, and I can’t change it. All I can do is hope that it continues to get easier each year.

And it will.

