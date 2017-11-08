27 Christmas Nail Art Ideas To Take To The Nail Salon These Holidays
Bring some festivity to your fingertips.
Whether you relish having long nails or prefer to keep them short and practical, there’s a holiday nail art idea for you, whether it’s Halloween, Valentines Day or Christmas, Pinterest inevitably has us covered.
And seriously, what better way to get into the spirit of the festive season than to decorate your digits with seasonally inspired designs and colors? Reds, greens and golds, snowflakes and reindeers, candy canes and Christmas trees – the list of holiday inspiration is endless.
Arm yourself with these Christmas nail art ideas at your next salon visit and let your digits be the gift that keeps on giving this year…
1. This magical little tree
2. These adorable puddings
3. These nails that have us dreaming of a white Christmas
4. These beautiful baubles
5. These silver Santa nails
6. This gorgeous gift-wrap design
7. These navy snowflake nails
8. This sweet winter sweater design
9. These nails which wish you a “Merry Christmas”
10. These festive fingers
11. This wintery pattern
12. These gorgeous green filigree nails
13. These Christmas characters
14. These Christmassy claws
15. This winter wonderland
16. This perfect and pink reindeer
17. This cute Christmas tree design
18. These gorgeous glittery delights
19. These lovely Christmas lights
20.
21.
22. These happy holly nails
23. This magnificent matte design
24. This pretty-in-pink Christmas tree
25. These cute candy canes
26. These beautiful Christmas flowers
27. And this snowflake sweater design
Images via pinterest.com
