27 Christmas Nail Art Ideas To Take To The Nail Salon These Holidays

1 day ago

Bring some festivity to your fingertips. 

Whether you relish having long nails or prefer to keep them short and practical, there’s a holiday nail art idea for you, whether it’s Halloween, Valentines Day or Christmas, Pinterest inevitably has us covered.

And seriously, what better way to get into the spirit of the festive season than to decorate your digits with seasonally inspired designs and colors? Reds, greens and golds, snowflakes and reindeers, candy canes and Christmas trees – the list of holiday inspiration is endless.

Arm yourself with these Christmas nail art ideas at your next salon visit and let your digits be the gift that keeps on giving this year…

1. This magical little tree

christmas nail art tree

2. These adorable puddings

christmas nail art puddings

3. These nails that have us dreaming of a white Christmas

christmas nail art white christmas

4. These beautiful baubles

christmas nail art baubles

5. These silver Santa nails

christmas nail art santa

6. This gorgeous gift-wrap design

christmas nail art gift

7. These navy snowflake nails

christmas nail art navy snow

8. This sweet winter sweater design

christmas nail art sweater

9. These nails which wish you a “Merry Christmas”

christmas nail art merry christmas

10. These festive fingers

christmas nail art festive

11. This wintery pattern

christmas nail art snowflake

12. These gorgeous green filigree nails

christmas nail art green

13. These Christmas characters

christmas nail art cartoons

14. These Christmassy claws

christmas nail art claws

15. This winter wonderland

christmas nail art trees

16. This perfect and pink reindeer

christmas nail art reindeer

17. This cute Christmas tree design

christmas nail art christmas tree

18. These gorgeous glittery delights

christmas nail art santa design

19. These lovely Christmas lights

christmas nail art lights

20.

christmas nail art white

21.

christmas nail art gold and navy

22. These happy holly nails

christmas nail art holly

23. This magnificent matte design

christmas nail art maroon

24. This pretty-in-pink Christmas tree

christmas nail art pink tree

25. These cute candy canes

christmas nail art candy cane

26. These beautiful Christmas flowers

christmas nail art flower

27. And this snowflake sweater design

christmas nail art navy sweater

Images via pinterest.com

Comment: Will you be getting festive Christmas nails? 

You Said

Comments

Suggested Articles