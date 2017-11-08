27 Christmas Nail Art Ideas To Take To The Nail Salon These Holidays

Bring some festivity to your fingertips.

Whether you relish having long nails or prefer to keep them short and practical, there’s a holiday nail art idea for you, whether it’s Halloween, Valentines Day or Christmas, Pinterest inevitably has us covered.

And seriously, what better way to get into the spirit of the festive season than to decorate your digits with seasonally inspired designs and colors? Reds, greens and golds, snowflakes and reindeers, candy canes and Christmas trees – the list of holiday inspiration is endless.

Arm yourself with these Christmas nail art ideas at your next salon visit and let your digits be the gift that keeps on giving this year…

1. This magical little tree

2. These adorable puddings

3. These nails that have us dreaming of a white Christmas

4. These beautiful baubles

5. These silver Santa nails

6. This gorgeous gift-wrap design

7. These navy snowflake nails

8. This sweet winter sweater design

9. These nails which wish you a “Merry Christmas”

10. These festive fingers

11. This wintery pattern

12. These gorgeous green filigree nails

13. These Christmas characters

14. These Christmassy claws

15. This winter wonderland

16. This perfect and pink reindeer

17. This cute Christmas tree design

18. These gorgeous glittery delights

19. These lovely Christmas lights

20.

21.

22. These happy holly nails

23. This magnificent matte design

24. This pretty-in-pink Christmas tree

25. These cute candy canes

26. These beautiful Christmas flowers

27. And this snowflake sweater design

Images via pinterest.com

Comment: Will you be getting festive Christmas nails?