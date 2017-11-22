16 Christmas Party Hairstyle Ideas That Are Anything But Traditional

Because ’tis the season to be inventive with your ‘do.

Ah, Christmas. A time of giving, being with family, feasting till your pants no longer fit, and, of course, attending loads of parties (that hopefully have loads of festive cocktails).

But while a month full of events and get togethers is great fun, coming up with a different look for each one isn’t without its difficulties. For starters, who even has the time or cash to splurge on 10 different outfits?

Thankfully, with the right statement ‘do, no one will be looking at what you’re wearing anyway. So grab that classic LBD, paint your digits in a cute Christmas manicure design, and then check out these modern Christmas party hairstyle ideas sure to make you shine as bright as the star on top of the tree…

1. This beautiful bun-and-braid combo

2. This star-studded stunner

3. This on-trend glitter ‘do

4. These holiday waves

5. This stylish up-do

6. This festive messy knot

7. This beautiful braid halo

8. This cute beaded half-up ‘do

9. This holiday hippy hair

10. This elegant side sweep

11. This gorgeous gift-like bow

12. These wintery curls

13. This sweet wreath accessory

14. This intricate braid and bow

15. This holiday ponytail

16. And this sparkling twist

Images via pinterest.com

Comment: Have you got your Christmas party hairstyle sorted?