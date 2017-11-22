16 Christmas Party Hairstyle Ideas That Are Anything But Traditional

Because ’tis the season to be inventive with your ‘do.

Ah, Christmas. A time of giving, being with family, feasting till your pants no longer fit, and, of course, attending loads of parties (that hopefully have loads of festive cocktails).

But while a month full of events and get togethers is great fun, coming up with a different look for each one isn’t without its difficulties. For starters, who even has the time or cash to splurge on 10 different outfits?

Thankfully, with the right statement ‘do, no one will be looking at what you’re wearing anyway. So grab that classic LBD, paint your digits in a cute Christmas manicure design, and then check out these modern Christmas party hairstyle ideas sure to make you shine as bright as the star on top of the tree…

1. This beautiful bun-and-braid combo

christmas party hairstyle bun

2. This star-studded stunner

christmas party hairstyle stars

3. This on-trend glitter ‘do

christmas party hairstyle glitter

4. These holiday waves

christmas party hairstyle halo

5. This stylish up-do

christmas party hairstyle updo

6. This festive messy knot

christmas party hairstyle knot

7. This beautiful braid halo

christmas party hairstyle braid halo

8. This cute beaded half-up ‘do

christmas party hairstyle short beads

9. This holiday hippy hair

christmas party hairstyle hippy

10. This elegant side sweep

christmas party hairstyle side

11. This gorgeous gift-like bow

christmas party hairstyle bow

12. These wintery curls

christmas party hairstyle curls

13. This sweet wreath accessory

christmas party hairstyle short wreath

14. This intricate braid and bow

christmas party hairstyle bow and braid

15. This holiday ponytail

christmas party hairstyle ponytail

16. And this sparkling twist

christmas party hairstyle short twist

