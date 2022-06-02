This Leading Sexologist Shares Why Clitoral Stimulators are So Popular Right Now

If you haven’t tried out a clitoral suction toy, you’re missing out. I recently had the pleasure (pun definitely intended) of testing out a few of Lovehoney’s clitoral stimulators and I couldn’t believe just what I’d been missing out on. While I’ve found that vibrators tend to overstimulate me and leave me feeling desensitised, these suction toys provide just the right amount of stimulation. Since they’re perfect for use with a partner too, it’s easy to see why clitoral suction toys are becoming more and more popular.

Lovehoney Sexologist, Chantelle Otten, shared her expertise with us on why she believes clitoral stimulators are rising in popularity:

Over the last few years, we’ve seen one particular category of sex toys continue to soar in popularity, that being the wonderous clitoral stimulator. For any sex toy novice, the often small and discrete designs of clitoral stimulators may not look like much, but believe me when I say these little treasures are an absolute must have for any clitoris owner or anyone looking to venture into the exciting realm of sex toys.

So, what are clitoral stimulators? Well, it’s all in the name! These beauties are specifically made to target your pleasure button and it is no wonder why, as the clitoris alone has over 8,000 nerve-endings, double that of the penis. These cllitoral stimulators are also referred to as suction toys because they mimic a sucking feel through gentle pulses of air, mixed with soft vibrations.

The new toys on the block first made waves when Womanizer brought out their patented Pleasure Air Technology, enclosing your clitoris without touching it whilst stimulating it via soft pressure waves that replicate oral sex – but better!

Since then we’ve seen a whole range of different stimulators hit the market including the recently launched Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Toy and hybrid designs such as the Lovehoney Indulge G-Spot and Clitoral Suction Stimulator, which combines both G-spot and clitoral suction stimulation for blended orgasms.

If you need any further justification as to why these suckers are so popular, then you are in luck because there are many more reasons! Did you know that 70% of women and people with clitorises need clitoral stimulation to be able to reach orgasm? Sometimes, there are just some things our mouths, fingers or other appendages can’t quite do or technology can do better, so why not give into ultimate pleasure?!

If you have trouble orgasming through other forms of clitoral stimulation, they’re super effective and they’re also great if you don’t like a lot of hand movement. You can simply place it on your sweet spot and let it do all the work. Alternatively, you can build up to your pleasure release by putting it on the lowest setting and moving it in circular motions around the clitoris before slowly starting to build the pleasure in the sensitive areas.

Lovehoney’s Masturbation May research found clitoral stimulators to be the most common toy used by Aussies for solo play with one in five people stating the little suckers were their go-to. In new renders, Lovehoney has showcased what the human hand would have to look like to deliver the same sensations as the most popular and best-selling sex toys, in which the suction toy is morphed into one of the fingers on a vulva-owner’s hand.

Aside from self-love, they can also be incorporated into partnered sex for people who struggle to orgasm through penetration alone. Another hot tip for partnered sex is to use it on the head of a penis, or hold under the shaft or ballsack for added sensations during play time.

If you don’t already have a clitoral stimulator in your sex toy arsenal, then there’s no time like the present!