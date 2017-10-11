17 Halloween Couple Costumes That Are Scarily On Point

From silly to sexy, we’ve got you and your boo (get it?) covered.

As a couples holiday, Halloween has its pluses and minuses.

On the plus side, there’s no exchanging of gifts, so you don’t have to stress about what to get or how much to spend (and worry whether he’ll make the same effort as you).

On the other hand, there’s the question of whether or not you’ll coordinate costumes. If one of you really wants to, and the other really doesn’t, you might not make it to Halloween – in which case, you can wear a sexy costume and seek out a hot Halloween hookup. Everyone wins.

If you do want to go the couple-costume route, here are 17 ideas that are worth keeping your SO around for – at least until after Halloween. (You can always break up before you have to start worrying about a Christmas gift.)

Just try not to gross everyone out with how cute the two of you are together in these genius outfits…

1. Tooth fairy and tooth

Recommended hack: make him dress as the fairy.

2. Beetlejuice and Lydia

The original Goth icons.

3. Hugh Hefner and a Playmate

The sexy fun can continue long after the Halloween party’s ended…

4. Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf

The classics never get old.

5. Fireman and dalmation

Just. So. Goddam. cute.

6. Bob Ross and a Happy Little Tree

Anyone else binge-watching The Joy of Painting on Netflix as a stress-relieving strategy? Just us?

7. Nancy Drew and Joe Hardy

If you’re dating more than one guy, make it a threesome with both Hardy boys.

8. Taco Belle

He’s a taco, you’re Belle from Beauty and the Beast…get it? Argh. Still cute though.

9. Elizabeth Bennett and Mr Darcy

For the literary nerds out there.

10. Magician and rabbit

Calling all lazy couples: all you really need are bunny ears and a top hat for this one.

11. Barbie and Ken

Okay, so you might not have the cred of Bey and Jay-Z – but you can at least pay homage to their Halloween genius.

12. Zombie bride and groom

When you’re not ready to commit, but really want to wear a wedding dress.

13. GOT‘s Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen

Arguably the best excuse ever to get him shirtless if he has a bod to die for.

14. Bar of soap and loofah

For the couple who prefers to keep it clean.

15. Mary Poppins and Bert, the chimney sweep

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, cuties.

16. Clowning around

Because what’s more terrifying than a clown? Two clowns.

17. Adam and Eve

The original couple.

Main image via pexels.com.

