10 Couples Sex Toys For Exploring Anal Play

Get your booty ready for business.

Not too long ago, the very idea of discussing putting anything anywhere near our butts was absolutely out of the question.

Whether it was a boyfriend’s penis, fingers, tongue, or even a sex toy – information and resources on anal play were about as easy to stumble upon as Kim Kardashian in the same room as Taylor Swift.

Anal sex has always carried with it a certain taboo, which, try as it might, it just can’t seem to shake. Women are terrified it’s going to hurt, and men are turned off by the idea because they think it’s emasculating. This could be because some people tend to have less-than-lovely first experiences with any anal action (hint: there’s no such thing as too much lube).

Thankfully though, the past few years has seen a drastic turnaround in our social attitude toward sex, and, as a result, resources now abound for dipping your toe into the water of just about any kink you can think of – including, what’s arguably become the most discussed sex trend of the past year; anal.

So if you and your partner are planning on taking a foray into anal play, read on and take notes. These sex toys have been specifically designed to help you ease into the titillating new territory of anal, so you needn’t be intimidated (though if you’ve got questions about what happens before, after and during anal, you should definitely read this first). Whichever toy you go for, you’ll get the best results if you ensure you’re clean, use a bordering-on-excessive amount of lube, start small, take it slow, and definitely clean up afterward, toys and all.

1. Lovehoney Get Started Beginner’s Anal Kit (4 Piece)

The perfect introduction to all things anal play, this beginners kit has all of the beads and vibes any first-timer could dream of. It comes with four toys perfect for you and your partner to get to know each other’s backsides in a new and intimate way.

Buy it here.

2. Unisex Strap-On Harness Kit

If your foray into anal play is leading you down the path of pegging, this perfectly proportioned strap-on kit is ideal. Just strap on the harness and fulfill your penetration fantasies with the slender curved silicone dildo, which will hit your hotspots with ease.

Buy it here.

3. Lovehoney Pure Pleasure Sensual Glass Butt Plug

This luxurious glass plug is perfect for everyone, whether they’re a guy or a gal. It gently applies pressure to the internal erogenous zones and is perfect for couples who want to engage in temperature play. Make the glass warm by submerging in warm water, or cool it down in the fridge before getting down to some sexy bum fun.

Buy it here.

4. Lovehoney Beginner’s Anal Beads 11 Inch

A toy which is a must for anyone exploring anal play, these beginners anal beads provide a teasing string of 10 progressively larger beads to work your way through as you get more comfortable with insertion. A hot tip? Pull the beads out at the point of climax to intensify the sensation.

Buy it here.

5. Icicles No 38 Glass Dildo with Leather Flogger

This exquisite all-in-one glass dildo and flogger is sexy, sensual and a little saucy. The suede fronds deliver a gentle tickle or a firm sting, depending on the strength of the whip, and the attached glass dildo is perfect for massaging on internal or external pleasure points. Capable of inflicting pleasure or pain, it really is the best of both worlds.

Buy it here.

6. Lovehoney Double Fun Beaded Vibrating Double Penetrator

Feel fuller than ever with this double penetrator, including cock ring, a beaded anal penetrator, and a vibrating stimulator. It really is a toy that comes with everything. Sex may never be the same for you again…

Buy it here.

7. Tracey Cox Supersex Silicone Beaded Anal Prober

Firm-yet-flexible, this anal prober is designed to contour to the natural curve of your body. Start with the smallest bead and ease your way with the rest, then gently pull out as you approach climax for a truly explosive result.

Buy it here.

8. Lovehoney Bedtime Bullet 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug

Perfect for beginners, this buzzing butt plug has seven patterns and three speeds, and is all controlled by a handy remote control. This will definitely put an arch in your back and deliver an extra something to your orgasms.

Buy it here.

9. Lovehoney Booty Buddy Silicone Butt Plug

Everyone exploring anal play needs a trusty butt plug. This booty buddy is perfect for men, women, beginners or pros. It really is a wonderful all-rounder for your rump. And your romp.

Buy it here.

10. Lovehoney BASICS Vibrating Anal Beads 6.5 Inch

Take the anal play one step further with these vibrating anal beads. Flexible and perfect for use during foreplay, sex, masturbation, and mutual masturbation, the vibrations will help ensure aaaall the right spots are attended to. Oh la la.

Buy it here.

Images via Lovehoney.