Recipe: Dairy-Free Apple Pancakes for Mother’s Day

In case you’ve forgotten—Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend. The one day of the year where you can show her your appreciation for everything she does for you. And what better way to treat mum than to cook her a delicious breakfast in bed? These healthy apple pancakes are dairy-free, vegan, and packed with calcium and vitamin D. They don’t take long to make, but they still feel worthy of a special occasion.

Dairy-Free Apple Pancakes Recipe

Special thanks to The Vegetable Addict for sharing this delicious recipe with us.

Ingredients:

1 x apple

1 x cup of plain flour

2 x heaped tablespoons of coconut sugar

1 x teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon of cinnamon

1 x cup Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Milk

1 x teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

Vegan butter for pan

Pure maple syrup to serve

Method:

Slice the apple horizontal into ¼ – ½ cm circle slices, then gently cut out the core with the end of a sharp knife. Set aside. Whisk all dry ingredients in a bowl to combine. Slowly whisk in the Califia Farms Vanilla Oat milk. When combined whisk in the apple cider vinegar. The mixture should be thick. Melt butter in a frypan on low heat. Dip one apple circle into the batter, covering both sides as best as you can. Fry apple pancakes until golden brown on one side, before flipping over to fry the other side. Serve warm with maple syrup and a smile. Enjoy!

About The Vegetable Addict:

Marika Ward is a nutritionist and mum from Melbourne, Australia. Follow her Instagram here: @thevegetableaddict

