SheSaid
Now Reading
Recipe: Dairy-Free Apple Pancakes for Mother’s Day
SheSaid
SheSaid
Couple holding hands on a first date
Want to Have a Less Awkward First Date? Follow These Expert Tips
Girl and boy having a first date
15 Dating Experts on What to Talk About on a First Date
What to Wear on a First Date: 10 Cute And Casual Outfit Ideas
How Do I Get Thicker Eyebrows? Here are 9 Ways to Make Your Brows Look Fuller
What is Waterless Skincare? Everything You Need to Know About This Eco-Friendly Skincare Trend
11 Insta-Worthy Destinations to Add to Your Post-Pandemic Travel Bucket List
9 Olaplex Dupes That’ll Keep Both Your Hair and Your Budget Happy
Recipe: Dairy-Free Apple Pancakes for Mother’s Day
Had a Great First Date? Here are 9 Tips for the Second Date
5 Must-Listen Podcasts for Starting a Side Hustle
Book Review: Cover Story by Susan Rigetti
6 Post-Pandemic Travel Essentials for Your Carry-On Bag

Recipe: Dairy-Free Apple Pancakes for Mother’s Day

by

In case you’ve forgotten—Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend. The one day of the year where you can show her your appreciation for everything she does for you. And what better way to treat mum than to cook her a delicious breakfast in bed? These healthy apple pancakes are dairy-free, vegan, and packed with calcium and vitamin D. They don’t take long to make, but they still feel worthy of a special occasion.

Dairy-Free Apple Pancakes Recipe

Special thanks to The Vegetable Addict for sharing this delicious recipe with us.

Ingredients:

  • 1 x apple
  • 1 x cup of plain flour
  • 2 x heaped tablespoons of coconut sugar
  • 1 x teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 1 x cup Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Milk
  • 1 x teaspoon of apple cider vinegar
  • Vegan butter for pan
  • Pure maple syrup to serve

Method:

  1. Slice the apple horizontal into ¼ – ½ cm circle slices, then gently cut out the core with the end of a sharp knife. Set aside.
  2. Whisk all dry ingredients in a bowl to combine.
  3. Slowly whisk in the Califia Farms Vanilla Oat milk. When combined whisk in the apple cider vinegar. The mixture should be thick.
  4. Melt butter in a frypan on low heat.
  5. Dip one apple circle into the batter, covering both sides as best as you can.
  6. Fry apple pancakes until golden brown on one side, before flipping over to fry the other side.
  7. Serve warm with maple syrup and a smile. Enjoy!

About The Vegetable Addict:

Marika Ward is a nutritionist and mum from Melbourne, Australia. Follow her Instagram here: @thevegetableaddict

You might also like:

Tags
SheSaid

© 2022 SheSaid. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top