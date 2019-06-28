Yep. This is the world we live in.

“Toffee is live”.

… Here we go.

It was just after midnight when my phone buzzed with an alert from Toffee, which meant it was time to trawl through an inevitable sea of private school w*nkers (like me) in the name of love research.

I’d been waiting a couple of weeks for such a notification to come through, ever since the news first broke that Toffee was coming to Australia. So while you were probably fast asleep dreaming, or out making the most of your long weekend, I was wide awake navigating the most obnoxious dating app in the entire world for the purpose of this review.

You’re welcome.

If you haven’t heard of Toffee, it’s much, much more than the sticky, old-school sweet that gets stuck in your back teeth.

It’s the newest dating app for Australian singles that requires its members to have a private education, complete with actual background checks.

WE THOUGHT IT WAS A JOKE AT FIRST TOO.

Developed in London, the app is strictly off-limits to anyone who attended a public school thanks to a “hybrid checking process” that uses “automated social media cross checks” and a “manual screening process” to make sure ~the others~ don’t slip through the cracks (yikes).

But look, you might actually be happy to.

Judging by the app’s design, prompts and general marketing – being an old scholar from a private school roughly equates to having a strong interest in the polo, being well-versed in the menus of fine dining restaurants and being the proud owner of a lifelong cricket members pass.

(I must have missed the classes in which these interests were developed).

I’ve never been to the cricket or the polo, and by no means would be considered “posh”, but as my housemate just kindly pointed out – I’m sitting here writing this review in my old school rowing club jumper. So yeah, I guess I’m “one of them”.

I’d set up a profile the day the app became available in Australia because I was fascinated by the sheer douchebaggery of it all, and before you @ me, I feel the need to point out that I don’t actually see attending a private school as a prerequisite for a prospective partner.

In fact, I find the app’s claim that “people from similar backgrounds are more likely to stick together” entirely untrue (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, anyone?).

But, look, as someone who has juggled as many as six dating apps at a time over the past four years that I’ve been single (it’s a lot of admin), I thought I’d give it a shot.

Plus, I’m starting to consider myself somewhat of a dating app connoisseur, so, really, I had to do this. Here are my initial thoughts, questions, feelings and concerns about my experience thus far. The “verification” process This is the part where a dedicated panel of experts from Oxford (we assume) decide whether your school is bougie enough to be part of the app. While the app already has a list of schools it automatically allows, if your school isn’t on the list provided, you can add it in manually and someone will do the grunt work of figuring out if it’s the real deal. Because heaven forbid anyone from a state school accidentally wind up on the app.