Picking out a cleanser isn’t as simple as heading to the grocery store and choosing the cheapest one. There are three main types of cleansers; gel cleansers, foam cleansers and cream cleansers. Read on for the lowdown on which cleanser is most appropriate for your skin type.

Best gel cleansers for oily or combination skin Drunk Elephant Beste™ No. 9 Jelly Cleanser A gentle, non-stripping gel cleanser that effectively removes oil, dirt, and makeup without over-drying the skin. Click for best price Best foam cleansers for normal to oily skin types La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser A gentle, affordable, and effective foam cleanser that is suitable for normal to oily skin types. Click for best price Best cream cleansers for normal to dry skin types Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm A luxurious, nourishing cleansing balm that effectively removes makeup, dirt, and oil without stripping the skin. Click for best price

Gel cleansers

Best for: Oily and combination skin types, including acne-prone skin

Gel cleansers are a type of facial cleanser that is formulated in a gel-like consistency. They are typically designed to cleanse the skin without leaving a greasy or heavy residue. Gel cleansers generally contain ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, which are known for their hydrating and moisturizing properties. They are best suited for people with oily or combination skin types, as they help to remove excess oil without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

Gel cleansers can also work well for people with acne-prone skin, as they help to unclog pores and remove impurities from the skin. Overall, gel cleansers are a great option for those who want a lightweight, refreshing cleanse that leaves the skin feeling clean and hydrated.

The best gel cleansers for oily or combination skin:

An easy-on-the-skin, vegan jelly cleanser that removes all traces of makeup, excess oil and impurities to leave skin clean and soft. Formulated with a unique blend of mild surfactants and makeup-dissolving emollients, making it a gentle yet effective cleanser for oily or combination skin types.

A gentle face cleanser to PREP the skin: papaya enzymes to brighten, red clover extract to regulate oil production and tighten pores, and electrolytes to support the lipid barrier.

A unique cleanser that is formulated with antioxidant-rich blueberries, hyaluronic acid, and gentle AHAs to cleanse the skin without stripping it of its natural oils. This leaves skin feeling soft, hydrated, and radiant.

Foam cleansers

Best for: Normal to oily skin types

Foam face cleansers are a type of facial cleanser that comes in a foam or mousse consistency, created by adding air to a liquid formula. Foam face cleansers are best suited for individuals with normal to oily skin types. They work particularly well for those with oily skin since they are lightweight, penetrate deep into the pores, and help to reduce excess oil production.

Foam face cleansers work by creating a lather that helps to lift oil and dirt from the skin’s surface. They are also gentle enough to use daily and usually do not contain harsh ingredients that can irritate or strip the skin. Those with dry or sensitive skin types may want to avoid foam face cleansers since they can be drying and exacerbate skin dryness or sensitivity.

The best foam cleansers for normal to oily skin types:

This soap-free, fragrance-free cleanser is designed for sensitive skin and is enriched with prebiotic thermal water, ceramides, and niacinamide to help maintain skin health.

This soap-free, paraben-free cleanser is formulated with calendula flower extract and glycerin to gently cleanse and soothe the skin.

A gel-to-foam cleanser that absorbs excess oil and pore-clogging impurities that cause acne and breakouts.

Cream cleansers

Best for: Normal, sensitive and dry skin types

Cream facial cleansers are usually formulated for those with normal to dry skin types. They are thicker in consistency than gel or foam cleansers and leave a moisturizing film on the skin after washing. Cream cleansers are effective in cleansing the skin without stripping away natural oils, making them perfect for those with dry or mature skin.

However, cream cleansers may not be as suitable for those with oily or acne-prone skin as they may leave a residue on the skin that could clog pores.

The best cream cleansers for normal to dry skin types:

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

This lightweight cleansing balm quickly dissolves makeup and impurities, transforming into a silky oil that is easily rinsed off.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

This luxurious cleansing balm is designed to remove makeup, dirt, and pollutants while nourishing the skin with natural oils and extracts. It’s suitable for all skin types and can help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser

This 2-in-1 cleanser and serum hybrid is designed to remove makeup and impurities while leaving the skin feeling hydrated and refreshed.

Conclusion

There are many different types of cleansers available on the market, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. It is important to choose a cleanser that is right for your skin type and needs. If you have oily or combination skin, you may want to choose a gel or foam cleanser. If you have dry or sensitive skin, you may want to choose a cream cleanser.

It is also important to remember that everyone’s skin is different, so what works for one person may not work for another. If you are not sure which cleanser is right for you, it is always best to consult with a dermatologist.

I hope this article has helped you learn more about the different types of cleansers and how to choose the right one for your skin type.

