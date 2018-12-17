To All Those Who Don’t Know If They’ve Been Sexually Assaulted

2 days ago

 

This story originally appeared on Ravishly, a feminist news+culture website.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook and check out these related stories:

To Men Afraid Of “False Rape Accusations:” Try Being A Woman
#WHYWEDONTREPORT: Our Voices Matter
Ask Erin: I Assaulted My Ex And Don’t Know How To Make It Right 

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of ROKT Pte Ltd
Win 10K cash
Win a brand new Hyundai