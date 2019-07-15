20 Ways To Embrace The 90s Clothing Trend

As IF the 90s clothing trend is going away any time soon, so here’s how to dress like its 1999…

There are some decades of fashion we look back on and pray never make a comeback.

While some 90s trends should definitely stay in the past (like plucking our eyebrows to death and the horror of low-rise jeans), others are downright fashionable.

There’s a reason the 90s clothing trend is back and better than ever; velvet, plaid, gingham print, chokers, colorblocking – sign us up!

If you’re looking for some inspo to keep up with the 90s clothing trend as if you were Cher from Clueless, look no further! Here are 20 ways to embrace the 90s today…

1. This iconic 90s sun and moon motif

2. This color-blocking sweatshirt

3. This velvet snakeskin (yep, both) two-piece

4. This seriously-90s halter top

5. This rainbow crop sweater

6. This plaid jumpsuit

7. This top that combines an iconic 90s print with the mesh 90s clothing trend

8. These punky plaid pants

9. This neon bodysuit

10. This rain jacket dotted with psychedelic pizza slices

11. This crop that is throwing major 90s nightclub vibes

12. This leopard pinafore dress

13. This sports bra that blends mesh with neon (a common pairing in the 90s)

14. These colorblock sweatpants

15. This mini skirt that is giving us serious Clueless vibes

16. This pretty and pink sweatshirt

17. This adorable playsuit

18. This denim jacket

19. This satin slip dress

20. This neon two-piece

