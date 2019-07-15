20 Ways To Embrace The 90s Clothing Trend
As IF the 90s clothing trend is going away any time soon, so here’s how to dress like its 1999…
There are some decades of fashion we look back on and pray never make a comeback.
While some 90s trends should definitely stay in the past (like plucking our eyebrows to death and the horror of low-rise jeans), others are downright fashionable.
There’s a reason the 90s clothing trend is back and better than ever; velvet, plaid, gingham print, chokers, colorblocking – sign us up!
If you’re looking for some inspo to keep up with the 90s clothing trend as if you were Cher from Clueless, look no further! Here are 20 ways to embrace the 90s today…
1. This iconic 90s sun and moon motif
Buy it here.
2. This color-blocking sweatshirt
Buy it here
3. This velvet snakeskin (yep, both) two-piece
Buy it here
4. This seriously-90s halter top
Buy it here
5. This rainbow crop sweater
Buy it here
6. This plaid jumpsuit
Buy it here
7. This top that combines an iconic 90s print with the mesh 90s clothing trend
Buy it here
8. These punky plaid pants
Buy it here
9. This neon bodysuit
Buy it here
10. This rain jacket dotted with psychedelic pizza slices
Buy it here
11. This crop that is throwing major 90s nightclub vibes
Buy it here
12. This leopard pinafore dress
Buy it here
13. This sports bra that blends mesh with neon (a common pairing in the 90s)
Buy it here
14. These colorblock sweatpants
Buy it here
15. This mini skirt that is giving us serious Clueless vibes
Buy it here
16. This pretty and pink sweatshirt
Buy it here
17. This adorable playsuit
Buy it here
18. This denim jacket
Buy it here
19. This satin slip dress
Buy it here
20. This neon two-piece
Buy it here
Want More?
Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE