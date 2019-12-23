Every Woman NEEDS To Try This Sex Toy

If you have a clitoris, this toy is about to blow your mind.

As someone who only discovered the magic of masturbation in their early twenties, I have to admit I wasn’t blown away by the first few sex toys I tried once I was ready to foray outside of manual stimulation.

The first cheap, bullet vibrator I tried didn’t really do anything for me ’and it wasn’t until I bit the bullet and forked out some cash on a high-end clitoral vibe that I had an orgasm from masturbating.

I sang the praises of this trusty little vibrator for years, and would gently recommend it whenever a girlfriend asked what toy was guaranteed to give her an orgasm. I’ve now tried and tested many sex toys and vibrators, and a different toy has shot to the top of my “Must Try” list.

The Womanizer.

While products that stimulate oral sex are either created for men or leave you wanting more and reaching for your rabbit vibe halfway through, the Womanizer is on a completely different level. It sucks on the clit in such a delicious, tantalizing way, that you won’t need any other toy to get you off – The Womanizer will handle that for you (usually more than once, in my experience).

How it works

While there are a few different models of the Womanizer that all work a little bit differently, all of them stimulate the clit without touching it, like magic. The Pleasure Air Technology utilizes a silicone tip that gently envelops the clitoris and sucks at a range of intensity levels.

It feels similar to really good oral sex – finally, a toy that can provide the magic of head!

What makes it so good?

This toy is a must-try for anyone with a clitoris. It’s quiet – so quiet you can barely even hear it if the toy is under the covers and your ears are above, and it has the ability to bring you to orgasm really quickly.

Their internal research found that 80 percent of women who use the toy reaches the Big-Oh in less than three minutes. That’s less time than it takes to heat up a snack in the microwave.

If fast orgasms weren’t enough for you, the toy was created with the purpose of increasing the chances for a woman to experience multiple orgasms, and they put the multiple orgasm rate at 75 percent of women.

It can also be used to stimulate the nipples, for those of us who love to have them gently sucked and nibbled. Because of the air suction technology, using the Womanizer on the nipples is actually pretty damn close to having someone’s mouth on your nips. And many men enjoy the sensation of the gentle sucking on their perineum – the gooch – or their testicles.

There’s not a lot it can’t do.

This version of the Womanizer is worth it for the autopilot function alone, which mixes up the intensity and pattern of the suction so every orgasm is different, and you can just sit back and enjoy the ride.

How do you use it?

The first thing I say to someone who says The Womanizer didn’t really do much for them is “How was the suction seal?!”

Because of the suction technology, the toy works best if the entire clitoris is enclosed in the head of the toy, with a tight seal so no other air can get in. The touchless sucking is so much more intense if this seal is created.

To do this, spread the labia apart slightly so that the clitoris is exposed. Cover the clitoris with the stimulation head, using a small amount of pressure to keep a tight seal, and then start up the toy.

What does it feel like?

On the lower settings, the air suction is so soft and gentle, and they slowly go up in intensity. Because of the direct clitoris exposure, the toy doesn’t need to be turned up high to deliver overwhelming pleasure and orgasmic sensations. Start slow with the intensity level and increase suction deepness slowly for a shaking-all-over-orgasm unlike any you’ve had before.

This incarnation of the Womanizer is a whole other level of pleasure, as it combines the air suction clitoral stimulation of the Womanizer with a G-spot-targeting internal attachment. It’s ideal for having a blended orgasm. With 12 intensity levels, this one will really make your eyes roll and toes curl.

