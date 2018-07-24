Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Pegging

And, no, we’re not talking about hanging out the washing.

I consider myself to be a pretty sex-savvy being, so when my editor asked me to write a story on pegging, I thought my talents could be best used elsewhere.

Why would anybody want to write about doing the laundry, let alone read about it? She laughed, took me over to her desk and googled ‘pegging’; this was the first thing that came up:

“Pegging is anal sex reversed; instead of the man sticking his penis up the woman’s butt, the woman wears a strap-on and sticks it up the man’s butt” – Urban Dictionary

I’m going to assume you’re having the same reaction I had, so in the interest of full disclosure, here’s what pegging is all about…

Why do people do it?

Sometimes it’s just about experimenting, but usually those who ‘peg’ on a regular basis are in D&S relationships, whereby the female is the dominant and the male is her submissive.

“For women, it can be a chance to embody a dominant partner, to be free from the ‘receptive’ and ‘submissive’ role women are often relegated to,” says sex therapist Giverny Lewis.

And some people simply look at it as a role reversal.

“Pegging is also a way to experience how the other person usually experiences penetrative sex. What does it feel like to be fucked and receive a penis? How does it feel to thrust into someone and control the rhythm, depth and force of that thrusting? How does their partner look from that position?”

Who decides pegging is about to go down?

Surprisingly it’s usually the men. Yep, MEN are actually deciding they want to experience what they’ve been begging us to get into all these years.

As Giverny explains, “More and more men are accepting that the butt can be a huge pleasure centre, with the prostate being a goldmine”.

You see, men have ‘p spots’ (the equivalent of women’s g-spots, except theirs is the area inside their rectum, where the prostate gland can be stimulated). Those who know their bodies well enough, know this area can bring a whole lot of pleasure.

“It can be a freeing experience for men,” says Giverny, “giving them the opportunity to not focus on their penis.”

So if a guy wants anal, does that make him gay?

According to strap-on sex enthusiast Strap-On Jo, wanting to engage in pegging doesn’t mean your SO is likely to leave you for another dude.

“Are you attracted to men? Then, sure, you may be bi, gay or queer. Not attracted to men but just want a cock in your ass or mouth? Want the person to be putting the cock in your ass to be a woman only? You’re probably not bi or gay.”

Where do you start?

Go to a sex shop or online to equip yourself with a harness-compatible dildo (if your man has never experienced anal play before, opt for a small size and a regular shape – you don’t want to scare him off trying new things!), a harness, and good lube.

“For both people, pegging can be a thrilling and intimate experience,” says Giverny, but only when you’re both truly ready for it.

“That means having plenty of trust and comfort with each other, especially when trying it for the first time. The ability to clearly and freely communicate with each other about experiences, thoughts, feelings and limits is essential.”

FYI, it’s totally normal for guys to blow with just anal stimulation.

Images via giphy.com and tumblr.com.

Comment: Have you ever tried pegging? What was your experience like?