Hope is a weed because it creeps into the dark places. It’s resilient. Persistent.

It still feels strange to say “I’m pregnant”. Especially out loud.

My husband and I have been trying to have a baby for close to three years now. What started out as a fun exercise quickly became a series of setbacks and disappointments. We experienced miscarriages, I had surgery for endometriosis and we went through three rounds of unsuccessful IVF that saw 48 tiny embryos never become our children.

We eventually decided to call it a day on assisted fertility and come to terms with a future which had just the two of us in it.

Our last ditch effort was to try a drug (called Letrozole) which may have had a positive impact on fertility, but with my other reproductive issues we weren’t too hopeful, and started the healing process of moving on at the same time.

And then I fell pregnant. Quite quickly, too.

And every daydream I’d had about it happening was filled with overwhelming joy. Every movie I’d seen or story I’d read told me that I would feel nothing but pure happiness and excitement.

But I didn’t.

I felt fear.

I felt guilt.

I felt like a fraud.