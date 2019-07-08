16 Feminist Clothing Items To Empower Your Wardrobe

Say it with a slogan tee.

Women empowerment has become somewhat ‘trendy’ in recent months, and it’s definitely a trend we can get behind.

While feminism can get a bit of a bad wrap (because people misunderstand what it’s all about), it is simply the desire for the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes…

… and who doesn’t want that?

If you’re a feminist, or all about empowering women, you need some feminist clothing. Slogan tees, watches from companies that donate to women’s charities, and iron-on patches are just some of the ways you can broadcast a pro-equality message in your everyday life.

Here are 16 different feminist clothing items to get some empowerment into your wardrobe, pronto!

1. This simple girl power t-shirt

2. This crop with a message we can all get behind

3. This sweatshirt that encourages you to be yourself

4. This tee with an important PSA

5. This shirt that laughs at the notion that sport is just for boys

6. This watch from a company that donates 30 percent of its profits to women’s charities

7. This canvas bag that celebrates art and the female form

9. This tee reminding you that you’re not too much

9. These cute mental health patches (we LOVE the “You are strong” one)

10. This shirt which calls back to feminist icon, Buffy Summers

12. This shirt that supports other sexualities

12. These tights that are made to absorb period blood so you can bleed worry free

13. This crop top with a message against unwanted touching

14. This crop which celebrates those of us who have breasts and says #freethenip

15. This shirt with a woman as the print

16. And this feminist shirt

Featured images via tumblr.com