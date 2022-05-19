15 Dating Experts on What to Talk About on a First Date

First dates. Love ’em or hate ’em, they’re something you’ve just gotta put up with if you’re single and seeking a relationship. However, meeting up with a virtual stranger can feel terrifying—it can feel as though you’re putting yourself out there to be judged. One of the most common things that would run through my mind when I was navigating the dating world was the question of what to talk about on a first date. What questions was I supposed to ask? Where was the fine line between vulnerability and over-sharing?

Despite having been on many first dates, I’m no dating expert so I consulted a bunch of actual experts for their top first date conversation tips, best first date conversation starters, and advice on what not to talk about on a first date.

15 things to talk about on a first date

While it’s a good idea to cover the important topics on your first date, the conversation doesn’t need to feel heavy or like you’re interviewing a potential candidate for the role of life partner. That means covering other, more enjoyable talking points that help you learn more about each other and gauge your potential compatibility.

One of my biggest tips for a first date is to take it less seriously—which can be hard to do when you’re terrified you’ll run out of things to say. Thanks to the help of our dating experts, I’ve compiled a list of things to talk about and some good questions to ask on a first date. There’s no need to try and memorise this list—let the conversation flow naturally, but keep one or two of these ideas up your sleeve in case you run out of things to talk about.

1. Ambitions

Sharing your short-term and long-term ambitions with your date presents an opportunity to know each other better. Whether learning a new language or skill, discussing what you wish to accomplish helps put your priorities and interests forward.

2. Favorite movies/shows

Like music, your partner’s favorite movies and TV shows can shed light on their personality. It can also help identify sparks between you and your date on top of offering new conversation starters to keep the date flowing.

3. Your hobbies Discuss your interests and hobbies. Do you have a passion for gardening? Share anecdotes with your date and ask them about their interests. Look for things in common. Avoid discussing politics and religion on a first date. Keep topics neutral and light-hearted. 4. Your childhood Share funny stories or memories from your children. Talk about where you are from to form a bond. You may have grown up in different circumstances or environments, but it gives you insight into the other person and see them in a different light. However, it is best to refrain from mentioning past relationships and hookups. Focus on building a bond and maintaining rapport. (Tips provided by Sonya Schwartz, founder of Her Norm). 5. Your favourite things You can talk about your favourite food, favorite genre of movies, or sports. You will see how compatible you are based on your answers. Also, it doesn’t require critical thinking, so somehow you can’t be embarrassed to share these things. 6. Your acquaintances See if you have common friends or schoolmates you both know, and from there you can share your experiences and randomly share fun memories you have. (Tips provided by April Maccario of AskApril)

7. What’s your favourite way to relax?

Whilst it’s typical to ask someone what their favourite hobby is, that can sometimes be a dead-end question if, like many people, your date doesn’t have a hobby. So, instead, you should ask them how they like to relax as this will provide a better insight into their characteristics. If their downtime involves relaxing with a book, you will be able to understand if they are happy in their own company. On the other hand, if they mention friends or family in their relaxing activities, they might prefer socialising with people. Showing an interest in idle time will open further conversations to find a mutual interest. 8. What was the last show you binge-watched? Given the pandemic, everyone will have binge-watched a TV show in the last two years so why not use this as an opportunity to tap into their interests. Asking about their most recent or interesting watch will provide you with an understanding of their genre preference and their reasoning behind it. People tend to relate to characters they aspire to be like. You can exchange show recommendations and you could find you have more in common than you think, especially if you dig deep into plot twists and start to discuss how characters coped in certain situations. 9. What is something you want to learn? Now, this is the question you must ask on a first date as you’ll see if you have similar interests, goals, and levels of ambition. If someone doesn’t have a desire to learn, it might be a turn-off. It can be anything from learning a language to developing confidence for public speaking. It allows you to see if their interests match with yours alongside their current priorities. And hey, if the date goes well, your second date could be learning something you’re both interested in, together. 10. Do you have a signature dish you love to cook? Asking this will show if the person is an avid cooker, or if they prefer eating out. If they admit to not cooking, you can use it as a suggestion to learn together on a future date and if they do have a dish in mind, they could indicate to make it for you one day. You’ll then open the conversation to food preferences and any allergies they might have. Or, if you both prefer eating out to eating in, this could also kickstart another conversation about the best restaurants in your local area. 11. If the world was ending tomorrow, what would you do? Whilst this question is best saved for later on in a date, once you’re feeling more comfortable with one another or have had some Dutch courage, it’s still an important one as it can go several ways. It could invite humour into the conversation or shine a compassionate light with answers such as “spend time with my parents”. It allows you to get a real feel for their personality and an insight into if they’re spontaneous or a planner, and whether that makes a good match with you. 12. What is the best thing that happened to you this week? Asking about something recent is a nice way to break the ice. The broadness of the question allows the person to gauge what they perceive as the ‘best’. It shows if they appreciate the smaller things in life or events on a bigger scale. Plus, talking about what’s happening in your life currently is a good way to get to know someone, as often people only talk about their most impressive, core memories as a means of flattering.