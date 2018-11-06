Food Shaming During Pregnancy Is More Stressful Than Weight Gain

9 hours ago

 

   

This story originally appeared on Ravishly, a feminist news+culture website.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook and check out these related stories:

16 Common Early Pregnancy Questions You’re Too Afraid To Ask
Why I’m Talking About My Pregnancy Publicly In The First Trimester
Check Your Food Privilege

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of ROKT Pte Ltd
Win 10K cash
Win a brand new Hyundai