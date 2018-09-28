What Happened When I Went To Freeze My Eggs​

16 hours ago

I went to learn about the options to freeze my eggs so that when I was ready to make a decision about having kids, I wouldn’t have to worry about my age.

 

This story originally appeared on Ravishly, a feminist news+culture website.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook and check out these related stories:

Wait… Blocked Fallopian Tubes Are A Thing?
Navigating IVF: The Cold, Hard Costs
Trying To Get Pregnant At 40 Is The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done

Wiin a brand new audi

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

More from this author

Win a brand new Hyundai
Win a holiday to Bali