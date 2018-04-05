Here’s What Every Zodiac Sign Is Like As A Friend

Who tells it like it is, and who smooths your feelings over once you’ve been told?

They make us laugh, they give us advice, they comfort us when we’re down, they encourage us when we’re scared, and – let’s be honest – they frustrate and irritate us sometimes, too.

Where would any of us be without our friends? We trust them to tell us the truth, to stand by us, and to keep us sane when the world seems to be going crazy. And no matter what sign they were born under, they all have their wonderful qualities – and some not-so-wonderful ones, too.

Here’s what the stars have to say about how each astrological sign navigates friendship. It just might turn out there’s a reason your friends drive you bananas on occasion, and why you and your bestie-for-life chose each other.

Aries

Your Aries friend is the one who’s always taking on new challenges that leave you shaking your head in awe. Their confidence and energy are an inspiration, but as friends, they can be a little oblivious to the needs of others. Aries are the only children of the zodiac: they don’t like to share, and they look out for number one at all times. However, their abrasiveness is more than made up for by their zest for life and can-do attitude. When you need a boost, call an Aries.

Taurus

If you’re looking for someone to accompany you on a “treat yourself” day, look no further. Taurus appreciates the finer things in life, and makes the perfect partner in crime when you want to blow some serious cash on a massage, a makeover, and a fancy dinner. She’s all about the creature comforts – don’t expect her to go camping with you, unless it’s at a luxury resort on the French Riviera. But there’s more to Taurus than her materialistic side. She’s a hard worker, like all Earth signs, and she can be surprisingly down-to-earth and incredibly loyal.

Gemini

When you meet up with a Gemini pal, you’re sure to have a good time: no one is more spontaneous, wittier, or more fun. It’s just that the actual meeting-up part could be a challenge. They’re definitely going to be late, or get mixed up about where you agreed to meet, or possibly flake out altogether. Luckily, their goofy charm usually gets them off the hook. If you can be patient with their flightiness, then buckle up. Gemini is up for an adventure anytime, anywhere.

Cancer

If your idea of a perfect girls’ night involves staying in, baking something, and talking about your feelings late into the night, make friends with a Cancer. This water sign is all about keeping the home fires burning, taking care of her friends, and embracing emotions – both her own and other people’s. It can be a little difficult to penetrate the crab’s tough shell, but once you’re in, you’re in. Cancers dislike change, and crave security in their relationships. This is a BFF to count on through the years.

Leo

Fiery Leo is like a one-woman show: be prepared to sit back and enjoy her theatrics. When her self-centered and aggressive ways begin to chafe, look deeper and take note of how kind she is, how courageous and generous. Sure, she can be hard to take sometimes. But she has a good heart, she’s unfailingly honest, and let’s face it – she’s a lot of fun. Her energy is contagious, and she has an inborn magnetism that’s irresistible.

Virgo

If you prefer your friends to tell it to you how it is, no sugar-coating, then you’ll appreciate Virgo’s no-nonsense nature. Some might call her uptight and preachy, but if you’re looking for someone who will push you to be your best self and dedicate herself to your well-being, then you’ve found her in this Earth sign. Just don’t ever ask her to break the rules for you, or to relax and go with the flow. Virgo expects a lot from her friends – and even more from herself.

Libra

Lovable Libra has no trouble making friends, as she’s one of the most even-keeled, effortlessly stylish, good-hearted signs in the zodiac. She has an eye for beauty and a penchant for romance, making her the perfect person to not only advise you on what to wear for your big date, but the ideal audience to listen to you rhapsodize about how wonderful he is, or endlessly analyze the latest text message exchange between you and your crush.

Scorpio

Say what you want about Scorpios – and people certainly do – you’ll never find a more loyal friend. She’ll take your secrets to her deathbed, and she’ll always defend her friends, even when they’re wrong. Cross her, however, and woe unto you. A Scorpio is not to be toyed with: she loves deeply and her friendship is absolute, but her sting is deadly. One more thing: forget about making small talk with your Scorpio friend. She wants to dive into the dark, messy truth and get real.

Sagittarius

The best thing about a Sagittarius friend is that she’ll always tell you the truth. The worst thing is, she’ll always tell you the truth. These fire signs have no patience for anything else. But Sagittarius’s fun-loving, on-the-go, relentlessly cheerful nature mostly makes up for their trademark blunt, tactless honesty and know-it-all attitude. A Sagittarius truly wants to know you, down to the depths of your soul. And being natural people-pleasers, they’ll use that knowledge to be the best friend you ever had.

Capricorn

Earthy Capricorn is that work-hard-play-hard friend who sets her sights high and never gives up. She makes friends easily and likes to stay busy, so it can be a little challenging to find time to get together, but when you do connect, it’s like you’ve never been apart at all. Her devotion to her friends is legendary; she’ll never let you down. Just remember that serious Capricorn needs her friends to help her take a break and loosen up once in a while: she deserves it!

Aquarius

Free-spirited Aquarius tends to have a large circle of friends from all walks of life, rather than just one or two BFFs. They’re essentially loners who like to keep it light, and sometimes this leaves them feeling disconnected and moody. You may never see this side of your Aquarius pal, however, because she doesn’t let people close enough to know how she really feels. Still, there’s no one like an Aquarius for bringing together an eccentric group of people – who might just become better friends with each other than they are with the airy Aquarian who introduced them.

Pisces

Pisces is that one friend who always seems to know exactly how you’re feeling – so much so that it’s a little bit freaky. This water sign is sensitive, intuitive, romantic, and dreamy. For someone who seems to have her head in the clouds most of the time, she’s remarkably tuned in to her friends’ feelings: she’s a little bit psychic. There’s something magical about a Pisces friend – just don’t be surprised when she disappears from your life like the slippery fish that she is. Chances are, she’ll swim back to you when the tide changes.

Images via aliexpress, bet, reddit, giphy, a24films, outlander, tumblr.

Comment: Which sign do you think makes the best friend?