23 Genius Halloween Costumes Everyone Else Will Wish They’d Thought Of

Bust out the sewing machines, makeup brushes and glue guns – it’s time to get crafty.

Halloween is the best holiday.

Kids get to run wild in the streets and gorge themselves on candy, adults get to dress up and act ridiculous, and no one has to stress about buying the perfect gift or being seated next to their racist uncle at dinner. The only thing you have to worry about is what you’ll dress up as. Will you go sexy or spooky? Obscure or obvious? Classic or cutting-edge?

Whether you’re throwing your own Halloween bash or attending someone else’s, bar-crawling into the wee hours or trick-or-treating with the kiddos, we’ve got a round-up of 23 brilliant costumes that are so much fun, you’ll wish you could dress up every day until Thanksgiving.

Actually, who says you can’t?

1. Ouija board

Be prepared to receive messages from beyond…

2. The Snapchat butterfly filter

Because we all wish we looked as good in real life as we do on Snapchat.

3. Tippi Hedren in “The Birds”

Hit the thrift store for a vintage outfit of your choice.

4. Marionette

You’re no one’s puppet…

5. Sun-Maid raisin girl

Just don’t hand out raisins to the poor trick-or-treaters at the door.

6. Fifty shades of grey

Clever and sexy.

7. Wednesday Addams

Start practicing your serious face now.

8. Pineapple

You know what they say about eating pineapple, right?

9. Comic book girl

“I’d rather sink – than call Brad for help!”

10. Pig in a blanket

Get it??

11. Scary-sexy clown

Clowns are scary, even without the fake blood.

12. Cotton candy

Sweet fun.

13. Supergirl

Because you actually are a superhero.

14. Sexy Chucky

If sexy Chucky is wrong, we don’t want to be right.

15. Emoji girls

Get your BFF to dress up with you for this one.

16. Pop-Tart

An easy and fun one to DIY.

17. Identity thief

For the slackers out there who put off their costume to the last minute.

18. Pennywise

Scary clowns are having a moment, thanks to the new IT movie.

19. Morton salt girl

Adorable – but still salty.

20. Social butterfly

Another punny costume idea…(sorry)

21. Retro stewardess

Classic and sexy.

22. Basic Witch

Admit it, we’re all a little bit basic.

23. Rosie the Riveter

If it’s good enough for Beyoncé…

Images via pexels.com, instagram.com and pinterest.com.

Comment: What’s your all-time favorite Halloween costume?