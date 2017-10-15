23 Genius Halloween Costumes Everyone Else Will Wish They’d Thought Of
Bust out the sewing machines, makeup brushes and glue guns – it’s time to get crafty.
Halloween is the best holiday.
Kids get to run wild in the streets and gorge themselves on candy, adults get to dress up and act ridiculous, and no one has to stress about buying the perfect gift or being seated next to their racist uncle at dinner. The only thing you have to worry about is what you’ll dress up as. Will you go sexy or spooky? Obscure or obvious? Classic or cutting-edge?
Whether you’re throwing your own Halloween bash or attending someone else’s, bar-crawling into the wee hours or trick-or-treating with the kiddos, we’ve got a round-up of 23 brilliant costumes that are so much fun, you’ll wish you could dress up every day until Thanksgiving.
Actually, who says you can’t?
1. Ouija board
Be prepared to receive messages from beyond…
2. The Snapchat butterfly filter
Because we all wish we looked as good in real life as we do on Snapchat.
3. Tippi Hedren in “The Birds”
Hit the thrift store for a vintage outfit of your choice.
4. Marionette
You’re no one’s puppet…
5. Sun-Maid raisin girl
Just don’t hand out raisins to the poor trick-or-treaters at the door.
6. Fifty shades of grey
Clever and sexy.
7. Wednesday Addams
Start practicing your serious face now.
8. Pineapple
You know what they say about eating pineapple, right?
9. Comic book girl
“I’d rather sink – than call Brad for help!”
10. Pig in a blanket
Get it??
11. Scary-sexy clown
Clowns are scary, even without the fake blood.
12. Cotton candy
Sweet fun.
13. Supergirl
Because you actually are a superhero.
14. Sexy Chucky
If sexy Chucky is wrong, we don’t want to be right.
15. Emoji girls
Get your BFF to dress up with you for this one.
16. Pop-Tart
An easy and fun one to DIY.
17. Identity thief
For the slackers out there who put off their costume to the last minute.
18. Pennywise
Scary clowns are having a moment, thanks to the new IT movie.
19. Morton salt girl
Adorable – but still salty.
20. Social butterfly
Another punny costume idea…(sorry)
21. Retro stewardess
Classic and sexy.
22. Basic Witch
Admit it, we’re all a little bit basic.
23. Rosie the Riveter
If it’s good enough for Beyoncé…
