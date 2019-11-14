How are you going to Giggle?

When my relationship unexpectedly broke down last year, I was the one who had to move out of the house we shared.

I ended up couch surfing at a friend’s place for a few months, all the while signing up to every house hunting and flatmate-finder website and app I could find. Whether it was a room in a sharehouse or finding people to team up to find somewhere to rent, I was desperate to get off the couch, back on my feet, and into a room with a door (one of the things I missed most about having my own space was definitely the lack of privacy).

Navigating several sites and multiple apps, different conversations and meet-up times was hard enough. Figuring out if we were the right fit to be housemates with each other this way was tedious. And actually trying to construct a group of people to finally move into a house together felt more difficult than it should have been. In the end, I moved into a house with two other women and things have been amazing, but it was a really annoying process.

An app like Giggle really would have come in handy back then, cutting out the middle steps and connecting me right away with other women in the area who were looking for a housemate.

Giggle is a new girls-only social networking app, designed to give women their power back by connecting them to other women in a safe, consensual and supportive environment. These connections are formed through making a group called a giggle (which is the collective noun for a group of girls), that are created by looking at other girls’ profiles, and swiping left or right, based on what you’re looking for.

Forming a group of plant-moms to discuss fertilizer tips and gardening hacks? Swipe away!

Interested in talking to other female artists about working in the industry? You can form a giggle for that.

Looking for friends in your area, or a supportive stranger to confide in? Giggle is your new go-to.



But there are two things Giggle does a bit differently which really makes it a must-try for women.

Consent is a big deal in the app.

All of the girls in the giggle have to like each other, so everyone in the group has consented to be there.

The other unique feature is the use of bio-metric gender verification software.

To make the app extra safe and secure, the app will take a 3D selfie of you and analyze your bone structure to verify that you’re a female, or you can’t sign up and make a profile. Giggle is inclusive and encourages trans women and girls to sign up, and have taken that into consideration with their sign-up process.

Both of these features add to the appeal of the app; connecting with other women, empowering each other in a safe place that’s just for women.

Connecting women with a purpose really make the possibilities of how you can use Giggle are endless. A friend of mine who has signed up for the app is a young mother that’s recently relocated interstate, and she originally thought she was going to use Giggle to find other moms in her area “who want to go out for a glass of wine together”. She’s still using it for this, but she’s realized she can also connect to other women across the globe who suffer from endometriosis, as she does, or pole dance for fitness, like she does, or who also have traveling spouses and who feel a little bit lonely from time to time, and need to vent about it.

The amount of Giggles you can create is up to you, and the potential reaches from finding a housemate to creating real, supportive connections with women from all over the world.

It’s free, safe and secure, and connecting with other women is just a click and swipe away. How are you going to Giggle?

