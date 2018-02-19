11 Times Your Grandma Was Right About Life

Because sometimes, you just need to eat some fiber and you’ll feel better.

As a rule, I’m not a big fan of advice.

I don’t like being told what to do: I prefer to learn things the hard way. But the older I get, the more I realize that some things are universally and unequivocally true. In other words, I probably should have listened to my grandma more.

It’s easy to ignore pearls of wisdom from older folks: what do they know about life, right? They’re old, they’re totally out of touch, they don’t understand anything about us! LOLOLOL.

But while grandma and grandpa might think that LOL stands for “Lots of Love,” they do actually know quite a lot about life – and we would be well-served to pay attention, if we never have until now. After all, learning things the hard way does get a little tiring after a while.

Here are 11 pieces of advice and wisdom your grandma, or some other older person, has probably told you at some point, that you likely didn’t believe, but are undeniably true…

1. If someone doesn’t like you, that’s their problem.

I’ve spent way too many hours of my life worrying what other people think of me. But, as many a wise grandparent has said, what other people think of you is really none of your business. Act with integrity and let the chips fall where they may.

2. You’re going to be sick if you eat too many of those.

For me, it was cherries. Grandma warned me what would happen, but I didn’t listen. Fruit is good for you, right? It took a lot of stomachaches before I learned to heed her advice.

3. Men are like buses; another one comes along every 15 minutes.

After every heartbreak, it feels like you’ll never meet anyone again and there’s no one out there for you. Until suddenly, there he is. Just remember – some of those buses are crowded, stinky, broken-down or otherwise janky. Let them roll on by and hold out for the next one.

4. Don’t judge someone until you’ve walked in their shoes.

My worst character flaw (okay, one of my worst character flaws) is that I think I know what’s best for everyone at all times. It’s hard for me to remember that what’s right for me isn’t necessarily right for someone else, and that I can’t really know the truth of someone’s heart without having lived their life.

5. If you don’t feel well, eat an apple.

Or a bowl of oatmeal. Basically, anything with fiber. Because grandma was right – sometimes when you think you’re sick, you just have to go to the bathroom.

6. Things could always be worse.

When your life is falling apart, this is the last thing you want to hear. But it’s true. No matter how bad things are, making a list of all the things you still have to be grateful for really does help.

7. Be nice to everyone.

You never know who’s going to come back around in your life, so be kind and respectful to absolutely everyone you encounter – especially waiters, customer service reps, and people who report to you at work. It’s called karma, and it’s real.

8. If you keep making that face, it might get stuck like that.

Did you know smiling actually makes you happy? It’s true. Activating your smile muscles releases happy hormones in your brain, while walking around glowering can actually make you feel worse. So, to use another grandma-ism, let a smile be your umbrella.

9. You teach people how to treat you.

I’ve always believed that people treated me the way I deserved to be treated – which caused me a lot of anguish when they treated me badly. In fact, people treat you however you allow them to. You’ve got to be strong enough to walk away when someone mistreats you.

10. Laughter is the best medicine.

There’s pretty much no situation that’s not lightened by laughter. Even on the bleakest days, finding something to laugh about will help you heal. And science backs grandma up on this one: laughter has been shown to reduce stress hormones, strengthen immunity, and even relieve pain.

11. This too shall pass.

When you’re in the thick of a stressful situation, a heartbreak, or even something wonderful, it’s hard to believe you’ll ever feel different. But all things, good and bad, eventually pass. Enjoy the wonderful moments to the fullest, because they’re fleeting, and remember that the terrible ones are, too – even if they don’t feel like it. Truly, everything will pass away. Including us.

Thanks, Grandma.

Image via shutterstock.com.

Comment: What’s the best advice you’ve ever gotten?