Here’s How To Add Shimmer And Shine To Your Holiday Look

Faster than a mermaid, stronger than a winged unicorn, the glitter trend is still going strong after an obsessively shiny start that included glitter-adorned breasts at festivals (oooh, pretty!), glitter tongues (nah, don’t do it), and glitter bombs for your vagina (stop; do not pass go).

When you’re rock the mermaid beauty trend all year long, you may be wondering how to innovate for the holidays with festive shimmer and shine. There’s so many ways to go about it, from vivid metallic eyes at a family Christmas gathering or holiday celebration, to a little gold dust in your hair on New Year’s Eve. Here are the must-have products for attaining any level of sparkle and shimmer. (And don’t forget the season’s prettiest manicures, as well as how to adorn your hair with on-trend looks like velvet ribbon, blinged-out braids, and holiday hues!)

R+Co Glittering Smoothing Shine Spray, $29

Smooth, shiny hair is on everyone’s wish list, and this finishing mist from R+Co has the added benefit of subtle, light-reflecting gold shimmer to make it a cut above the usual spray.

Kylie Cosmetics Chill Baby Pressed Palette, $44

Another Christmas offering from the Kylie Cosmetics 2018 Limited Edition Holiday Collection, this fabulously frosty eye shadow palette features rich shades like Cold Hearted and Jingle Baby.

Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow, $28

The variety provided by an eyeshadow palette is pretty damn irresistible — unless you’ve zeroed in on that one shadow you want to use, use, and use again. That just might be a shade of this limited holiday edition from Marc Jacobs (shown above in Copperazzi) that can be generously applied for intense color or used lightly for just a hint of glitter.

#GlitterBrows

Why not use your glitter makeup to add some sparkle to your brows, instead of (or in addition to) your lids? This gold-flecked brow comes courtesy of the vegan and cruelty-free line Lit Cosmetics.

NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer in Abruzzo, $26

@narsissist The forecast for the 2018 holiday season is definitely dark, vampy lips. A glittery metallic shade — such as this slick NARS number, pictured above on Instagram — is just icing on the cake.

LECHAT Perfect Match Nail Polish, Hologram Diamond Your nails can sub in for the disco ball at any party with this intensely luminous polish.

Kylie Cosmetics Baby It’s Cold Outside Holiday Mini 8 Piece Lip Set ($42)

Ensuring that you get a variety of velvets, mattes, and metals over the course of the holiday season, Kylie Cosmetics’ new lip colors come in mini form, encased in a wintry kit.

Buy it here.