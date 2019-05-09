Here’s How To Make DIY Teeth Whitener With Only 2 Ingredients

Two ingredients and two minutes is all you need for a brighter smile.

Never underestimate the power of a smile – especially one revealing clean, white teeth.

Studies have actually shown a gleaming grin is directly linked to successful interpersonal relations, both professionally and socially; so it’s no surprise the teeth-whitening industry is booming.

After all, if you enjoy coffee, tea, or wine on a regular basis (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?), it’s very hard to keep your pearly whites from turning yellow.

From professional whitening sessions at the dentist, to at-home products such as gels and strips, there are a plethora of options out there to offset our love of tooth-staining beverages. Unfortunately, most are fairly exxy and involve chemicals.

Thankfully, there’s a budget-friendly all-natural teeth whitening alternative that really works, and involves only two ingredients. Best of all, the ingredients required are likely already in your kitchen cupboard, so you can give this DIY teeth whitener a go right now. Here’s how to make it…

DIY Teeth whitener

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Coconut oil

Pinch of turmeric

How to make it:

1. Mix coconut oil and turmeric until it forms a paste.

2. Brush your teeth with the yellow paste.

3. Let the concoction sit on your teeth for five minutes.

4. Rinse your mouth by gargling water, then brush your teeth with your regular toothpaste as usual.

5. Repeat several times a week for best results.

The science behind why it works

While you should always be naturally sceptical of DIY beauty treatments, it’s hard to argue with the science behind this one. It may take a while until you notice a difference, but turmeric is an effective natural ingredient for removing plaque from teeth without harming enamel or gums like many commercial products can.

It’s like a deep cleanse for your teeth, as it prevents them from yellowing (despite what its natural bright yellow hue may suggest), and studies even suggest turmeric can prevent dental disease thanks to its anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory properties.

The other ingredient in this winning combo, coconut oil, is just as beneficial for oral health (among its plethora of weird and wonderful uses), killing bacteria and detoxifying the mouth. Celebs like Kylie Jenner are fans of the so-called oil pulling method, which uses coconut oil as a natural mouthwash. The idea is that swishing oil in your mouth for about a minute causes the oil to bind to plaque and other bacteria in the mouth, thereby preventing tooth decay and gum disease.

Whitening your teeth with turmeric and coconut oil is therefore not only safe, but also a much cheaper alternative to store-bought whiteners. Just be aware it will probably turn your toothbrush yellow – a small price to pay for a beautiful smile.

Images via tumblr.com and tenor.com.

