Here’s What Sex Toy You Should Get, Based On Your Zodiac

Sagittarians get very experimental…

When it comes to sex, we all have very different preferences.

One person’s kink can easily be another’s vanilla, and vice versa. Which is why defining your own sexual style, and your partner’s, is essential for achieving truly pleasurable sexy times.

If you prescribe to the zodiac (which we assume you do, seeing as you’re still here reading and all…) it’s worth learning how your star sign personality – and your partner’s – influences what kind of sex toy you’re each most likely to get a rise out of between the sheets. Then once you’re well-versed, you should probably go get one of each, and get to learning each other’s preferences. You know, for educational purposes…

Aries

Adventurous and definitely up for some kink, Aries lovers appreciate the delicate balance of pleasure and pain when it comes to sexy times, which is why these nipple clamps are right up your alley.

Taurus

Taureans like to sit back and enjoy the ride when it comes to lovemaking, which is why a pair of fluffy handcuffs are the perfect accompaniment to your sex session. Simply cuff up, then let your partner do all the work.

Gemini

Geminis are the queens and kings of FOMO. You want to be experiencing everything, all the time. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, chances are you’re thinking about how it’s holding you back from doing something else. Which is why, in bed, a vibrator that hits all your Big-Oh zones at once is the only sex toy for you.

Cancer

Cancerians tend to be big fans of good ol’ fashioned sensual lovemaking. Some may call it vanilla sex, but you find it the most intimate and pleasurable; just enjoying connecting with your partner, no gymnastic sex positions required, which is why a sexy massage candle is the perfect toy for you.

Leo

Leos are incredibly visual when it comes to sex; if there’s a large mirror somewhere in the room so you can watch all the action unfold, all the better. Which is why you’ll benefit the most from trying a blindfold to really heighten your other sensations.

Virgo

Virgos are very classical. You enjoy the sleek and minimal; which is why a designer bullet vibrator that can be discreetly – and elegantly – worn around your neck, is just for you.

Libra

People-pleasing Libras are all about giving back as good as they get, which is why a dual-pleasuring sex toy is the perfect toy for you. This vibrating cock ring comes with a clitoral stimulator built in, so everybody’s winning.

Scorpio

There’s no denying it; Scorpios are kinky as hell. So what could possibly be better for a saucy Scorpian than a pair of remote controled vibrating panties you can wear to dinner with your partner to get your kink on right under the table without anyone in the restaurant being any the wiser?

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are open-minded people, which is why they tend to be the most open to experimentation in the bedroom out of the zodiac. So why not venture into the kinky world of anal play? Start small with this beginner’s kit, and work your way up as you grow more confident.

Capricorn

Capricorns are all about practicality, which is why, in general, you like to keep sex simple, and most likely don’t own a drawer full of kinky toys. If you are going to invest in something, you want it to be truly worth it; something that’s versatile, non-threatening to use and easy on the eye. The sleek app-controled We-Vibe attends to all of these requirements.

Aquarius

Aquarians are open-minded, creative souls who are happy to get a little adventurous in the bedroom, which is why a kinky kit to pack on your next weekend away with your SO is just for you.

Pisces

Pisceans are romantics you love to lavish their partners in sensual attention in bed, which is why a warming two-in-one lubricant that doubles as a massage lotion is the perfect accompaniment to your next lovemaking sesh.

