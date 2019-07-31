Here’s What Handbag You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It’s in the bag

Why do you buy a new handbag and get home all excited about your purchase only to find you already have seven black tote bags? Yes, they might be in different sizes, but they are all black and practical.

Ever wonder how your bestie can look amazing wearing a jewel-embellished crossbody bag on a big night out, and then wear it to brunch the next day, paired with her athleisure, and look just as cool?

The reality is we all have a fashion personality that subconsciously guides us every day, whether we are getting dressed in five minutes or taking an entire afternoon to work out what to wear (we’re looking at you, Libra and Gemini).

This fashion personality applies to our handbag choices too.

You only need to watch a little street style pass you by to realize what you tote says a lot about who you are; tote, clutch, crossbody or a hard case – what bag style are you?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Creative and cool when it comes to fashion, Aries love to get noticed and will try and steer clear of the latest trend. They love to add their own twist – think fellow Aries Lady Gaga – so will look for a style of bag that nods to the classics, but never says boring.

Aries style muses: Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Victoria Beckham.

Bag: The Way BILLIE tote.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You know the woman who buys a bag because she’s heard it makes a statement? Well, she’s not a Taurean! Natural-born leaders, Taureans will look for a bag that’s not contrived but still makes a statement. It needs to be functional too, as this is a woman who is destined to be hugely successful, so she doesn’t’ have time to search for keys in the bottom of a bag.

Taurus style muses: Gig Hadid, Uma Thurman, Megan Fox.

Bag: The Way LEXI large tote.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You need all day when a Gemini is making a choice as big as deciding on what bag to buy. They have no obvious signature style as they have the rare fashion talent of being able to switch up their style constantly. They love the thrill of the new, so building a bag wardrobe rather than buying into the classics is key. Geminis are a lot of fun, so a bag designed for fun is what’s on the shopping list.

Gemini style muses: Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Marilyn Monroe.

Bag: The Way LINDA bucket bag.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Feminine and elegant is how you spot a Cancerian. They are romantics and love the classics, so are drawn to beautiful bags in classic shapes and colors – think black, tan, navy and grey. They are natural nurtures too, so you may find they need a bag big enough to carry their own version of a care pack: tissues, gum, phone, condoms, knickers, earplugs and a facemask. You never know what a girl may need.

Cancer style muses: Selena Gomez, Gisele, Princess Diana.

Bag: The Way GRACE tote.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Hello, did you see my new bag? Hello, do you like how it shimmers in the sunlight and moonlight? Arguably the biggest charmers in the zodiac, Leo’s are natural-born attention-seekers. They are confident when it comes to fashion and love to experiment with color and trends. They love a party so will be drawn to the blingiest bag in the room, think fellow Leo, J.Lo.

Leo style muses: Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, Meghan Markle.

Bag: The Way JOSIE metallic bucket.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re sexy, and you know it. A Virgo will always look for a bag style that doesn’t cover too much leg, but will still carry enough inside. While always sexy, a Virgo is also always ladylike, so she looks for accessories that are feminine and modern. It’s a balancing act and she knows it when she sees it, as she always uses fashion intelligence over lust.

Virgo style muses: Beyoncé, Sophia Loren, Cameron Diaz.

Bag: The Way HOLLY crossbody.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Let’s face it; Libra’s make everything look good. Just think of Kim Kardashian wearing nude Yeezy – anyone else would have been arrested for a crime against fashion. A Libran can mash styles up and still look like she walked off the pages of Vogue. A conversation starter bag is what she’s after. She’s not going to kick it under the table – she’s putting it on the table front and center.

Libra style muses: Kim Kardashian West, Kate Winslet, Gwen Stefani.

Bag: The Way AMY cross body.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio is never predicable, so can we predict what bag style she is? I think we can. She’s looking for something that won’t be boring tomorrow or next month. She’s a bombshell too and loves a sexy edge. Think Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman after meeting Richard Gere. Classic, gorgeous and a bombshell.

Scorpio style muses: Julia Roberts, Katy Perry, Winona Ryder.

Bag: The Way NICKY foldover clutch.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

If there ever was a quintessential crossbody bag woman, it is the Sagittarian. Wearing jeans and a blazer or a pretty dress, Sagittarians like to keep their style simple and chic. They love something feminine so a bag in a pretty hue may just catch their eye. Just keep it simple.

Sagittarius style muses: Chrissy Teigan, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears.

Bag: The Way KAIA crossbody.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Take me to the evening bag section now! Capricorns love a night out and getting dressed up. They love something a little sophisticated and elegant that will catch a few eyes on entry. Capricorns are naturally drawn to metallics and embellishment.

Capricorn style muses: Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Kate Middleton.

Bag: The Way NAOMI hard case clutch.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarians love to add their own unique twist on everything so won’t be shopping the classic totes. They are a natural happy dresser which starts with accessories. A bag isn’t just a bag, it is a part of your personality, so don’t be surprised if an Aquarius has a bag in every color and fabric. Aquarians are unconventional in life and fashion.

Aquarian style muses: Jennifer Aniston, Oprah, Emma Roberts.

Bag: The Way MOLLY hard case clutch.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Fashion free spirits, Pisces don’t want to carry anything that will weigh them down. An easy tote with a few tassels is the perfect match for this easy-going star sign. Lightweight suede or canvas will also suit their flowing feminine style.

Pisces style muses: Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Elizabeth Taylor

BAG: The Way RENA tote

Featured image and images via theway.com.au.