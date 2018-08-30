Here’s What The Color Of Your Period Blood Means

Yeah, it’s a little gross. Get over it.



If you’ve had your period for a while, you know that it’s an ever-shifting adventure. When will it come? How heavy will it be this month? What color will it be today? Isn’t it fun to be a woman?

The answer, usually, is that if you’re wearing white and/or have forgotten to replenish your supply of tampons, that’s when your period is most likely to start – and it will be heavy and bright red.

But did you ever wonder why your period is sometimes pink-tinged, and other times resembles road tar? It’s a veritable rainbow in your underwear one week of the month, and it turns out there’s a reason why. Dr Lisa Masterson, the obstetrician and gynecologist who appears on the syndicated television show The Doctors, calls periods “vital signs” that can tell us a lot about our health. So here’s a handy-dandy guide to the many colors of your period and what they mean…

Pinkish