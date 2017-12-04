Here’s What You’re Like In Bed, According To Your Zodiac

Capriciorns are up for just about anything between the sheets.

In your everyday life you might be a total baller. Or perhaps you’re an introvert? Or an outspoken life-of-the-party type?

The fact is, when it comes to getting intimate between the sheets, most of us have a very different side to us to the one we show our friends and families; a side of our personality that’s reserved just for our partners. And sometimes it can take people by surprise.

But that’s really half of what makes sex so much fun, isn’t it? To your work colleagues, you may be a rule-following Straighty 180; but behind closed doors and without your clothes on, you might be all about doing what’s risqué, unafraid to really push the limits and break boundaries.

Or maybe you’re a hardass girl boss doling out orders in your everyday life who loves nothing more than to give over control in the bedroom.

The great news is, so long as it’s consensual, there’s really no right or wrong when it comes to sex. So, if you prescribe to the zodiac, here’s what you’re probably like when the lights are out…

Aries

Naturally bold and adventurous, Aries wins the title for the kinkiest sign in the zodiac. Indeed, there’s little an Aries wouldn’t be open to trying in the sack. If you’re an Aries, chances are you’ve at least dabbled in a little BDSM, and if you haven’t, it’s a pretty safe bet you’d get a kick out of it. Here’s how to get started.

Taurus

The polar opposite to Aries, Taureans are easily the most vanilla of the zodiac when it comes to sex. Known for their laziness, they’re big fans of the old-fashioned quickie, and standard missionary position. Taureans are also usually much more interested in getting off than they are in the journey getting there. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with the techniques to reach orgasm faster.

Gemini

Geminis are sexy as hell in the sack. They relish foreplay and love to experiment, so you know you’re always up for a good time when you bed one. If you’re a Gemini, chances are you’re also a fan of incorporating sex toys into your lovemaking, and if you’re yet to go there, or are looking to extend your current repertoire, here are the best sex toys for making you orgasm faster than you can say “Oh yeah!”.

Cancer

Cancerians are incredibly selfless lovers. They’re all about ensuring you’re happy when they’re in bed with you, and they’re very sensual. But, Cancerians can also surprise their lovers, unleashing their darker, more animalistic side between the sheets when they feel they can really trust you. In fact, they’re not against mixing things up and getting a little rough and ready, maybe even indulging in a little light erotic asphyxiation (FYI if you partake in sexual choking, you should read this).

Leo

Leos are old-fashioned romantics. They enjoy a good snuggle session almost as much as a romp in the sheets, and get pleasure out of seeing their partners in pleasure. In fact, Leos can get so focused on ensuring their partners are having a good time, they can lose sight of their own orgasm and may even struggle to reach climax. If you’ve ever had this issue, here’s how to fix it.

Virgo

Virgos are natural perfectionists, and there’s no exception when it comes to getting down and dirty. A Virgo will go to great lengths to please you in bed, making them one of the most satisfying lovers in the Zodiac. And because they’re all about precision, they love to practice solo with a vibrator. (If you’re currently in the market for a new vibe, these are the best ones.)

Libra

Libras are very sensual lovers. They’re focused on their partners’ pleasure and relish the intimacy sex fosters. Locking eyes, loving whispers and long kisses are some of their biggest turn-ons in bed. If you’re a Libran, mutual masturbation is your friend, fostering the opportunity to get to know your partner’s hot buttons, and make yourself vulnerable to them in a way quite like no other. Never tried it before? Here’s why you should.

Scorpio

Scorpios love a little bit of kink in the sack. They’ll try just about anything once in an effort to spice things up, including anal. In fact, if you’re a Scorpio and you haven’t ventured into the world of backdoor action yet, you may be missing out. Curious? Here’s what you need to know about getting started. And here are our picks for sex toys to start exploring anal play.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are naturally curious types, so love indulging in porn-watching. (And why not? Here are eight great reasons to start watching porn right now.) Porn’s not just great for feeding your curiosity, but sparking new ideas to try out in the bedroom, too, and Sagittarians are big fans of experimenting. If you’re a Sag, just make sure you school yourself on the differences between porn sex and sex in real-life before you start putting any of those porn star techniques to the test, because not everything is as it seems in flesh flicks…

Capricorn

Capricorns like to keep things interesting when it comes to sex, preferring to swap between positions and various foreplay techniques. They’re all about achieving mind-blowing orgasms and ensuring every part of the journey is a pleasure-filled one for their partner. They’re great learners, too, so open to taking on feedback and adapting to their lovers’ preferences. If you’re a Capricorn, chances are you’re all about doing what it takes to step the pleasure up a notch, which is why you should definitely read what these people who have hot AF sex do in the bedroom.

Aquarius

Free-spirited Aquarians are big fans of raw, natural, dirty sex. A little public action? Why not. Getting loud between the sheets? Hell, yeah! For Aquarians, it’s about living life to the fullest, and that includes their sex lives, too. If you’re an Aquarian, you probably thrill at the complete and utter sense of vulnerability you feel when you give yourself over to the moment in bed, which is what makes you such a great lover; when you bring it, you really bring it. And, according to research, being vulnerable in front of your partner is one of the best ways to intensify your bond, and amp up your sex. So, go for it.

Pisces

Pisceans are willing to go the extra mile when it comes to keeping their partner happy. If you’re a Pisces, chances are you own a pretty sexy selection of lingerie you like to bring out when the mood strikes, and aren’t against giving your partner oral to heat things up (incidentally, if you’ve ever wondered what he really thinks about oral sex, read this). Pisceans like to keep things exciting, even if they’ve been with the same partner for years. If this sounds like you, you should definitely read on for how to keep the sex hot in a long-term relationship.

Image via pexels.com.

