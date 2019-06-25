This Is How You REALLY Determine Your Skin Type

If you already know this, you’re a genius.

I always admire people with flawless skin. While the Miranda Kerrs of this world wake up with radiant, glowing skin in the morning and require nothing but a tinted moisturizer (if at all), I need at least 15 minutes to apply foundation, concealer and highlighter to make the base of my face look decent.

While I will probably never have perfect skin, I have learned how to make the most of my skin by using the right products suited to my skin type (sensitive with an oily T-zone, by the way), but only after blindly using many random products for years, believing their empty promises, only to be repeatedly disappointed when they did nothing for my skin.

After many years in the beauty industry, I finally understand that knowing your skin type is absolutely crucial when creating a skincare routine, but figuring it out isn’t always as straightforward as one might hope.

Paula Begoun, founder of skincare line Paula’s Choice, says the typical categories of oily, dry and combination skin are good basics, however they don’t address the wide variety of other problems that can affect skin type, such as rosacea, acne, sun damage or eczema. Moreover, our skin types can change depending on factors like the hormonal (and emotional) chaos when getting your period, stress levels, or even the weather.

“Even more important is to realize that you can have more than one skin type: sensitive and dry, oily and acne-prone, sun damaged with large, clogged pores,” the skin expert explains.

In order to really determine your skin type, try the following three steps:

1. Banish irritants