How To Get Fake Tan Off Your Hands And Other Fake Tan Tips

If you need to know how to get fake tan off your hands, read this.

Last night I lost my fake tan virginity.

I envisioned my glowy and goddess-like skin as I lathered up and was equal parts nervy and excited… that was until disaster struck.

While I was painting up my left leg, I accidentally splashed some product on my right shin without noticing. Now, I’m new to the game so I genuinely had no idea HOW FAST FAKE TAN DRIES.

I was in a race against the clock and my non-existent technique and by the time I noticed the shin splodge, it had turned into a long drip.

The thing about fake tan is that it doesn’t just wipe off.

In a panic, I used my non-mitted hand to get rid of the streak only to transfer the excess tan to my hand. Wrong move.

I tried to wash off the tan with my other hand and ended up getting it all over myself. My first fake-tan experience ended with me jumping in the shower and trying to scrub it off before it developed but I woke up this morning with streaks and patches legit everywhere.

It turns out that making a mistake with your fake tan application doesn’t have to kill your beach bronzed dreams. There are a couple of tips and tricks you can use to smooth out the process and eliminate a lot of the stress from the application.

While I didn’t get the perfect fake tan I had imagined, I did learn a lot about what not to do.

Orange hands are hard to hide.

If you need to learn how to get fake tan off your hands, I’ve got your back.

Fake Tan Remover

There are tons of tan removal products that work to break down the pigment in your old tan. This makes it a world easier to remove without scrubbing your skin off too.

Fortunately, you can use a tan remover and exfoliate the tan away. This will get your hands back to normal and you won’t have to keep them in your pockets all day long.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Model Co Tan Remover

GET IT HERE.

Whitening Toothpaste

I know this one sounds a little crazy, but the bleaching quality of whitening toothpaste can actually help remove small stains from your fake tan. This is perfect for in between your fingers and the palms of your hands. Apply a small amount to a toothbrush and scrub the tan away!

Lemon Juice

For similar reasons as the toothpaste, lemon juice can be a handy (no pun intended) way to get fake tan off your hands. This won’t remove the tan on your hands completely but can help to tone it down. Dampen a washcloth with lemon juice and pop it in the microwave for 30 seconds or so. Gently wipe it over the problem areas to help break down the product and lighten the color.

Take a bath

This is by far the most relaxing method to get fake tan off your hands. After the stress of a blotchy tan it’s time to run yourself a bubble bath!

Block out a decent amount of time and make sure to add essential oils to the water. The water and oils will slowly soften up the cells, making the tan easier to remove.

Once you’re nice and soaked, take an exfoliating soap and scrub-a-dub-dub. The tan will come off in no time.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Model Co Tan Remover Exfoliating Soap

Get it HERE.

Baking Soda

We know that baking soda is a magic little ingredient but did you know it can help get fake tan off your hands?

No? I didn’t either but it works like a dream.

If you take two tablespoons of baking soda and mix it with a little bit of water until you have a paste-like consistency. Apply this to the streaks or orange patches on your hands and wait for 10 minutes or so before washing off.

Moisturizer

This isn’t super handy after the fact but prevention is key in avoiding fake tan faux pas. Be sure to take the time to exfoliate properly before your application. Moisturiser will act as a barrier between your skin and the product. Applying a light moisturizer to your hands, feet, elbows, and knees will prevent the tan from being unnaturally dark or streaky in these tricky areas.

Go forth and fake tan, beauties!

Featured image via unsplash.com.