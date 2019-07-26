How To Put On A Condom (10 Sexy Hacks!)

This is what they didn’t teach you about how to put on a condom…

In school, they teach us how to put on a condom using a banana – and it’s the furthest thing from sexy.

The last thing you want when getting hot and heavy is for an awkward pause while you sort out the condom. It can take the night from hot to not and has the potential to ruin a sexual experience.

Abstinence-only sex education has left us with the impression that putting on a condom has to be a clinical and cold step in between foreplay and penetration.

Putting on a condom correctly is important in preventing STI’s and unwanted pregnancies but there are ways to keep the passion alive while you put on protection.

Condom’s don’t have to be cringy!

Confidence is one of the sexiest qualities a person could have in the bedroom – why should that stop when it’s condom time?

If someone is fumbling around nervously it can be a little bit off-putting and kill the mood. Men often think that putting on a condom will make them soft but the truth is the anxiety is worse than the actual act.

Putting on the condom shouldn’t just be the guy’s responsibility! In fact, when a woman puts on a condom it can be intimate and downright sexy.

There are ways you can use protection without sacrificing the mood and the key is simpler than you might think.

In this video, I team up with the girls from Come Curious to teach you some tips and tricks that will make putting on the condom almost as steamy as the sex itself.

Want to learn how to put a condom on with your mouth? Watch this…

SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.

Featured image via unsplash.com.